JANELLE Mae Frayna will try to cement her place as the one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Filipina woodpushers of all time as she sets in motion her title-retention bid in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship unfurling today at the PACE in Quezon City.

The country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster (WGM) has asserted her dominance of the event last year and is expected to rule again the nine-day tournament staking a cash pot amounting to P140,000 including P50,000 to the winner thanks to presentor Nova Wellness Center owned by Travis Vincent Chua.

Ms. Frayna was referring to the seasoned group of fellow Olympiad mainstays Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Bernadette Galas, Marie Antoinette San Diego and Shania Mae Mendoza.

The young movement will be composed of April Joy Claros, Ayana Usman, Bea Mendoza, Vic Glysen Derotas, Mary Joy Tan, Franchesca Largo, Ayana Usman and Kate Nicole Ordizo.

Tournament director is National Chess Federation of the Philippines CEO GM Jayson Gonzales while Reden Cruz is chief arbiter.

Apart from the money prize, the top performers here will get a chance to represent the country in international events like the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games in Thailand next year. — Joey Villar