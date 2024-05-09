VICTORIA BOSSONG sang the National Anthem with aplomb along with a group of Fil-heritage athletes competing in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships and eyeing a Paris Olympics slot when dared during a media briefing at the PhilSports Arena if she could speak Filipino.

It was their way of saying they yearn to compete for their country and flag.

“This is a dream of mine for a long time, the greatest opportunity of a lifetime,” said the 21-year-old Ms. Bossong, who flew with her mom, Puerto Galera native Annie Yaco Atienza from Maine, United States and landed here at dawn yesterday, in a press conference hosted by FilAm Sports.

For the uninitiated, Ms. Bossong, a Harvard standout, ran the 800 meters in two minutes and 0.92 second in the Pepsi Florida Relays last March, one of the fastest times by any US NCAA Division I runner in the season.

And that clocking pushed her closer to breaching the Olympic standard of 1:59.30.

She had already applied for a Philippine passport and she desperately hopes to get it just before she plunges into action in the 800m tomorrow.

Part of the 16-strong stable of FilAm Sports, an agency headed by Bo Navarro and Olympian pole-vaulter and Southeast Asian Games gold winner Ed Lasquete also included Lauren Hoffman, who is seeking to likewise make the Olympic cut in the 400m hurdles.

“I will accomplish the goal of making the Olympics, I’m trying to do that tomorrow (Friday),” said Ms. Hoffman, referring to the Paris standard of 54.85 seconds.

Also under Filam Sports’ stable are national record holders Yacine Guermali (men’s 1500m and 5000m) and Angel Frank (women’s 400m) and SEA Games women’s pole-vault bronze winner Alyana Nicolas.

Meanwhile, Vincent Vianmar posted the worthiest performance in the morning events following his Open section 10000m walk triumph in 48:08.21.

Other Day Two winners were Ranier Sobrepeña (U20 triple jump), Jamela de Asis (U20 shot put), Charrylyn Samontina (U18 2000m steeplechase), Jerico Cadag (U18 2000m steeplechase), Angelina Ngang (U20 discus throw), Justine Macuring (U20 10000 m walk). — Joey Villar