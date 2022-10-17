Games Today

(PhilSports Arena)

2:30 p.m. — UAI-Army vs F2

5:30 p.m. — Creamline vs Petro Gazz

CREAMLINE focuses on keeping its bold Grand Slam bid going as it clashes with a dangerous Petro Gazz today in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cool Smashers turned back the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-22, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, behind the much-awaited return of their team captain Alyssa Valdez, who unleashed 17 points while getting the job done in defense with 13 digs, the same number of receptions and two blocks in that emphatic win.

And the Open and Invitational Conferences champion will try to ride the crest of that impressive triumph when it faces off with Petro Gazz in a game — set at 5:30 p.m. — where the winner snatches a share of the early lead with Chery Tiggo (2-0).

“It’s going to be a tough match,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

For Petro Gazz, it will try to close the gap between it and Creamline, which had been sharpened by its recent international stints in the AVC Cup in Pasig and Southeast Asian Grand Prix in Thailand a month ago.

“There is now a big gap especially with their international experience and they also have a strong import,” said Petro Gazz mentor Rald Ricafort. “But we’re lucky also because Lindsay (Vander Weide) fill in what we lacked in the outside spiker position.”

Truly, Ms. Vander Weide impressed on her debut and unleashed 25 points in a 27-25, 25-22, 28-26 win over Choco Mucho last week.

And the power-hitting American vowed to bring it again as she faces Turk Yeliz Basa in an intriguing marquee match up between the league’s top reinforcements.

“I’m really pumped up for the first game, I’m a gamer so I’m definitely bringing it,” she said.

Meanwhile, United Auctioneers-Army and F2 Logistics eye their first win after two defeats as they collide at 2:30 p.m. — Joey Villar