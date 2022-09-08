THE COUNTRY’S first athletic collegiate league — the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) — inspires everyone to “Achieve Greatness Every Day” as it formally kicks off Season 98 this Sept. 10 via its official broadcast partner GMA Network.

Live from the Araneta Coliseum and simulcast at 2:30 PM on GMA and GTV, the “NCAA Season 98: Achieve Greatness Every Day Opening Ceremony” welcomes back the 10 member schools led by Season 98 host Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC).

This season marks the return of more exciting collegiate sports events. On top of the Men’s Senior Basketball and Women’s Volleyball tournaments, NCAA Season 98 welcomes back the Cheerleading Competition, Swimming, Track and Field, Juniors’ Basketball, Men’s Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Taekwondo, Chess, and the All-Star Basketball and Volleyball games.

Season 98 Policy Board President Dr. Jose Paulo Campos of Emilio Aguinaldo College underscored the importance of inspiring student athletes to be great in everything they do.

NCAA Season 98 Management Committee Chairman Estefanio Boquiron, Jr. of Emilio Aguinaldo College likewise shared how this season will further allow NCAA to showcase the greatness every student-athlete possesses.

STAR-STUDDED OPENING DAY

The “NCAA Season 98: Achieve Greatness Every Day Opening Ceremony” treats viewers and sports enthusiasts with a star-studded Saturday afternoon. Hosting the event is no less than ‘Game-On!’ Host, NCAA Season 98 Sportscaster, and GMA Sparkle artist Martin Javier with Manolo Pedrosa and Ms. Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

The start of the much-awaited NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball tournament follows after the Opening Ceremony on GTV.

This season’s host school Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals face the Arellano University Chiefs at 3:30 PM. The second game sees Mapua University going up against San Beda University at 9:30 PM on GTV.