IN SEARCH of the best swimmers in the north, the Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSI), in partnership with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), will be hosting the third leg of the 2022 PSI Long Course Grand Prix Qualifying Series in New Clark City, Tarlac this August 27 to 29.

The three-day event will set the stage for more than 400 swimmers from Central Luzon, Northern Luzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CNL-CAR) who are vying for a spot in the 2022 PSI Grand Prix National Championships, which will also be held at the world-class Aquatics Center in New Clark City this October.

It is considered as a stepping stone for aspiring athletes towards becoming one of the Philippines’ elite swimmers who will represent the country in international swimming competitions in the future.

“This is our flagship grassroots event where we identify talent from among our membership across the Philippines. This event is both a qualifying event to the National Championships but also, on a bigger picture, to international events, such as the Southeast Asian Age Group Swimming Championships,” PSI President Lani Velasco said.