AN INVITATIONAL golf tournament will kick off the launch of OKBet sports gaming platform and OKBet VIP Club at the Clark Sun Valley Golf Club in Angeles City, Pampanga.

OKBet and OKBet VIP Club are part of the flourishing Philippine gaming industry set to rival neighboring countries in terms of gaming revenue. OKBet’s presence marks an important turning point and growing confidence in the Philippine investment climate.

Owned and developed locally by Ekxinum, Inc., OKBet offers its users various sports entertainment options and aims to become a significant homegrown platform banking on the phenomenal rise of techno-abled Filipinos.

With over 10,000 events across various sports, OKBet enables sports fans to browse through all types of sports on their devices in the comfort of their own homes. From basketball to football, the platform serves the undeniable gaming appetite of this sports-obsessed nation.

OKBet VIP Club, on the other hand, currently operates gaming infrastructure facilities in PAGCOR-licensed casinos such as The City of Dreams Manila, Okada Manila, Resorts World Manila, and The Hann Casino Resort.

Both OKBet and OKBet VIP Club are committed to becoming significant gaming revenue drivers for the Philippines. With the group’s online and physical gaming infrastructure all set to be launched in the coming months, such investments will translate to job opportunities for Filipinos as well as provide additional tax revenue for the government.