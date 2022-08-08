FILIPINA weightlifting star Hidilyn F. Diaz-Naranjo has set aside her family goals for another shot at Olympic glory in the 2024 Paris Games where she has announced she will make her “last lift.”

“Today (Sunday), we are officially two years to go before I step onto the platform at the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Ms. Diaz, who recently married trainer Julius Naranjo in Baguio City, on her social media page.

“We have set aside our honeymoon, we only have 730 days left. Even if its difficult, even though I don’t need to prove anything, I still want to do whatever I can for weightlifting and the Philippines,” she added.

Ms. Diaz’s statement came after Samahang Weightlifting Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella, one of her wedding godfathers, told her she could focus on her family and deserves to be happy.

After all, Mr. Puentevella said Ms. Diaz has nothing to prove anymore following her memorable feat in last year’s Tokyo Games where she delivered the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold.

The Zamboanga native and Air Force woman also had a silver to show in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But Ms. Diaz isn’t fading quietly into the night, knowing she still have something more to give and would pursue for the final time an Olympic gold in Paris.

“I am manifesting this because this is what I want and weightlifting is what makes me happy. Please accompany me in my decision to go for my last lift. My team will be with me throughout the whole process, but I will need the support and prayers from all of you,” said Ms. Diaz.

“I am determined to do more for our country. I am claiming this, for the love of God and our country,” she added. — Joey Villar