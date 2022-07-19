ARMY Black Mamba tries to prove its last victory was no fluke while Choco Mucho hopes to bounce back from a recent defeat as the two collide on Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Lady Troopers stole the thunder from the big guns after they shocked the Petro Gazz Angels, this year’s Open Conference runners-up, with a 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23 triumph on Thursday to improve to 1-1.

And the Kungfu Reyes-mentored Army side is hoping to follow it up with another win against a Choco Mucho club coming off a heartbreaking 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11 setback to Cignal also last Thursday.

Gametime is at 2:30 p.m.

Jovelyn Gonzaga has been living up to her monicker as the “Bionic Ilongga” after she sprayed 23 hits while presiding over her team’s floor defense with 23 digs in that stunner over Petro Gazz.

Kat Tolentino, for her part, will carry the Flying Titans anew following her 31-point explosion — a conference-high — in that stinging defeat.

Popular setter Deanna Wong will also try to take the spotlight in the game that came a day after she turned 24 years old.

PLDT likewise shoots for a second win in three starts while Petro Gazz desperately aims for a breakthrough triumph after three straight defeats as the two tackle each other at 5:30 p.m.

The Power Hitters absorbed their first setback at the hands of the mighty Creamline Cool Smashers, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21, on Saturday but should bounce back strong against the Angels, who remained winless in two outings. — Joey Villar