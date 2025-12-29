Energy is an indispensable part of modern society, acting as the foundation for nearly every aspect of daily life, including economic development, health, communication, and overall quality of life. Almost everything deemed productive in today’s world needs energy, from the phones used on a daily basis to the computers that make businesses function.

This importance makes the function of the Department of Energy (DoE) in ensuring sufficient and accessible energy for households and industries all the more significant. As the government agency responsible for ensuring a stable energy supply, the DoE’s policies and programs influence both how households access and consume energy, and also how industries operate, innovate and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The DoE was formally established in 1992 through Republic Act No. 7638, also known as the Department of Energy Act of 1992, in response to the growing need for a centralized authority to manage the country’s energy resources. Prior to its creation, energy planning and regulation were fragmented across multiple agencies — including DoE’s predecessor, the Petroleum Board, created in 1972 — which often led to inefficiencies, unreliable supply, and difficulties in implementing long-term strategies.

Based on the law, the agency’s primary mandate focused on energy planning, policy formulation, and regulation. This included oversight of electricity generation and distribution, management of fossil fuel resources, promotion of renewable energy development, and the implementation of programs that encouraged energy efficiency across all sectors. Beyond these operational roles, the DoE was also tasked with aligning the Philippines’ energy policies with national economic plans as well as ensuring environmental protection.

Over the years, the agency’s role expanded in response to modern challenges such as increasing energy demand from a growing population, industrialization, and the global push for sustainable and low-carbon energy sources. Today, the agency does its mandated functions while also actively promoting research in new energy technologies, supporting private sector competition, and fostering public awareness on energy conservation, making it the country’s linchpin in energy security and economic progress.

Recent milestones and achievements of the DoE include the pursuit of a diversified energy future with the successful conclusion of the 2024/25 Nuclear Power Knowledge Sharing Program (KSP) in collaboration with South Korea.

Officially launched last Feb. 25 in collaboration with prominent Korean energy institutions, such as the Korea Energy Economics Institute (KEEI) and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), and the Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC), which serves as the program’s coordinating body, this bilateral initiative seeks to enhance energy cooperation and develop a secure, resilient energy system for the future. Through knowledge transfer, technical visits to advanced Korean facilities, and the creation of collaborative frameworks, the KSP and DoE significantly strengthened the Philippines’ technical expertise and institutional capacity in the field of nuclear energy.

Another accomplishment of the department is its distinction as the only government agency in the Philippines to achieve the internationally recognized ISO 50001 certification, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to energy efficiency. This prestigious achievement underscores the DoE’s dedication to responsible energy management and highlights its proactive efforts to minimize energy waste within its operations and across government.

“This significant milestone reflects the DoE’s commitment to responsible energy management through practical internal measures, including optimizing energy use and conducting regular audits, and spearheading the Government Energy Management Program to achieve substantial electricity savings,” the agency said in a statement.

These efforts, the agency noted, have already resulted in savings exceeding 30% in many agencies and are freeing up public funds for essential services. The DoE’s certification promotes responsible practices by setting a positive example for other government agencies and the public, all in alignment with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s resolve to ensure every peso of public money truly benefits Filipinos.

Another notable initiative by the DoE is the streamlining of the permitting process for energy projects through the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) System. Through the system, the time frames for a number of permitting processes of various government agencies were adjusted from working days to calendar days to align with Republic Act 11234 or the EVOSS Act.

Currently, there are 48 processes incorporated in the EVOSS according to the department, including the department itself, National Electrification Administration, National Transmission Corp., National Power Corp., Department of Justice, Department of Labor and Employment, and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, along with many others integrated into the EVOSS System.

Alongside the celebration of the department’s anniversary, an ongoing effort the department has initiated is the National Energy Consciousness Month (NECM). The annual celebration that places an emphasis on creating public awareness for energy conservation and consumption began through then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s Proclamation No. 867, declaring December of every year as “Energy Consciousness Month.”

This year’s NECM carries the theme, “Energy for EveryJuan: Bawat Bahay, May Enerhiya,” highlighting public awareness on responsible energy use, energy efficiency, and the nation’s ongoing energy transition. Next year’s department priorities were also placed in the spotlight, which will include strengthened policies, digitalization, and the advancement of renewable energy, among other initiatives.

“Our task is simple to say but demanding to deliver: keep the lights on, keep prices fair, and keep our transition just and people-centered,” DoE Secretary Sharon S. Garin said during the NECM’s opening ceremony.

The agency’s five-day celebration involved free public exhibits showcasing government energy projects and infrastructures, such as the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power and Pagbilao Power Station, alongside interactive and educational games for all visitors, especially students from schools around Metro Manila, such as STI College Global City, Tibagan High School, and the Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino High School.

The DoE remains at the forefront of ensuring that households and industries enjoy reliable, accessible, and sustainable energy. Through the agency’s strategic policy-making, infrastructure development, and the promotion of renewable and efficient energy technologies, it continues to strengthen the nation’s energy security while supporting economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Recent accomplishments, including the knowledge-sharing programs, ISO 50001 certifications, the streamlined permitting system through EVOSS, and public engagement via the NECM, show the agency’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and inclusivity. These efforts are the spark needed to power a resilient, future-ready energy system that benefits every Filipino. — Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz