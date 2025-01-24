As the agency tasked to provide safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation to every Filipino, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) has implemented several active transport programs that aim to give individuals better mass transit experiences, ease traffic congestion, and promote sustainability through different initiatives.

Active transport is defined as the mobility of people or goods powered by human activity, such as walking or cycling, rather than a motor. Consultancy firm Palafox Associates describes the current active transport situation of the Philippines as “riddled with challenges.” The lack of dedicated bike lanes, safe pedestrian crossings, and supportive facilities such as bike parking and showers significantly discourages active commuting showcasing the need for adequate active transport infrastructure. Pedestrians and cyclists in the Philippines are also plagued with unsafe conditions like poorly maintained sidewalks, uneven pavements, road hazards, and inadequate lighting.

Transport corridors are also car-centric and predominantly designed with private vehicles in mind, often overlooking the needs of pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, the absence of shade and weather protection makes active transport uncomfortable and potentially hazardous in the Philippine climate.

One of the most notable active transport programs by the DoTr is the construction of Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) stops all over Metro Manila. Recently, the transport agency inaugurated two such stops along Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila built with essential features for today’s commuters including a map of the bike routes in the city, charging stations powered by solar panels, CCTVs, and lockers.

Bike lanes all over the Philippines have also been created by the DoTr to promote healthier lifestyles, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance the overall quality of life in various areas. By integrating bike lanes into urban planning, local governments aim to ease traffic congestion, support sustainable mobility, and foster a culture of active living.

In Cebu, the transport agency opened last year a total of 67.19 kilometers (both ways) of Class 1, 2, and 3 bike lanes along selected roads in the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue, and the municipalities of Cordova and Talisay. End-of-trip cycling facilities such as bicycle racks, and repair stations are planned to be built along those lanes.

Millions of Davaoeños have also enjoyed a safer, more comfortable, and more convenient way to travel after the DoTr inaugurated a total of 47.7949 kilometers (both ways) of Class 1, 2, and 3 bike lanes along selected roads in the cities of Davao and Tagum, as well as the maintenance and upgrading of a total of 60.24173 kilometers (both ways) of bike lane in May last year. Additionally, 30 bike racks were installed in separate locations across the two cities.

The walled city of Intramuros also received an expansion, upgrade, and maintenance of its bike lanes after the DoTr, in partnership with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) and Intramuros Administration (IA), inaugurated its Expansion of Active and Public Transport Infrastructure.The project includes the development of Class 1, 2, and 3 bike lanes spanning 9.35 kilometers, enhancements to pedestrian walkways with PWD-accessible ramps, the creation of open spaces, and the construction of four public transport stops.

Quezon City is also a beneficiary of the DoTr’s active transport project. Recently, the agency opened 21 sets of short-term end-of-trip cycling facilities in UP Diliman and an additional 15 sets of short-term end-of-trip cycling facilities in QC City Hall. Each of these sets is composed of five bicycle racks, a bicycle shed, and a bicycle repair station.

Two stand-alone end-of-trip cycling facilities were also built in Marikina City as part of the transport agency’s project. The said facilities could accommodate 70 bicycles and have fully equipped comfort rooms and a bicycle repair and maintenance station. In addition, the DoTr and the local government of Marikina City also broke ground on an eight-kilometer bike lane that would connect to the city’s existing bike lanes.

Also a part of their active transport initiatives, the DoTr is crafting the Active Transport Strategic Master Plan (ATSMP) in partnership with Palafox Associates as a consultancy firm. The master plan not only aims to ease the heavy traffic on Philippine roads but also the long and winding queues of commuters at jeepney terminals, bus stations, and railway transit stations.

Other objectives of the ATSMP are promoting sustainable urban mobility, boosting economic opportunities, and supporting local government units in advancing active transport solutions and projects in their localities.

Pilot areas of the study have already been identified by Palafox making sure that the regions are in coherent geographic clusters when it comes to mobility. These areas include the National Capital Region, Puerta Princesa, Iloilo City, Zamboanga City, and Mati City in Davao Oriental.

The public is encouraged by the transport agency to participate in field surveys, focus group discussions, and interviews regarding active transport to help craft better standards and policies and aid in creating a comfortable, accessible, and safe active transport system in the country.

The DoTr’s initiative to adopt and advance active transport in the country is a step toward a more inclusive, sustainable, and efficient transport system in the Philippines. With continued collaboration among government agencies, local governments, private sectors, and the public, the vision of a well-connected and active transport system is within reach—making mobility not just a necessity but a catalyst for nationwide progress. — Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz