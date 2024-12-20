Depending on its form or function, an automobile enables and exhibits whether a motorist embraces a practical lifestyle or a sophisticated one. In an aim to make it easier for people to get from one place to another, vehicles are also allowing households to have a more convenient means of living. Such convenience, however, can put the environment at risk.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, assuming that the average gasoline vehicle on the road drives around 11,500 miles per year has a fuel economy of about 22.2 miles per gallon. Put into local context, where registered gasoline-powered vehicles reached 11.23 million in 2023 according to the Philippine Statistics Authority, such emissions cannot be taken for granted. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau even attributed air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) to emissions from heavy vehicular traffic.

Recognizing such impacts, the automotive industry is equipping newer vehicles with eco-friendly features to allow consumers and push the market to embrace sustainable lifestyles for a less polluted environment.

Self-charging batteries

Available on hybrid electric vehicles, the self-charging feature, also referred to as “energy on-the-go,” allows the vehicle to automatically charge when it is in use, since its heat is generated whether the vehicle is driving, slowing down, or braking, constantly recovering energy while on the road. There’s no need to plug in the batteries anymore or charge overnight as it is always on the go, for the convenience for drivers, especially to those always rushing around.

Such feature is considered to make the vehicle environmentally-friendly as it reduces carbon emission levels, making models equipped with self-charging batteries a more sustainable option compared to other models.

Active grille shutter

Another sustainable feature being installed in vehicles is the active grill shutter. Located at the front of the vehicle, it is designed to manage airflow and improve energy and fuel efficiencies. The shutter controls the engine heat, then stores and dissipates it in the vehicle’s energy compartment when driving. When driving at high speeds, the shutter automatically closes its air flaps, pushing air away from the engine compartment; and when it heats up, the shutters open, letting the air cool off. Active grill shutters are used in vehicles to reduce the drag coefficient as well to cut down carbon emissions and fuel consumption. For these functions, this feature is fitting for those looking for the best driving experience and aerodynamic performance. Active grill shutters can be found in both combustion and electric motor types.

Electric Propulsion Systems

Eco-friendly cars also utilize electric propulsion systems technology, which transforms electric energy into driving power in order to optimize driving efficiency. Typically seen in electric vehicles (EVs), the system takes care of various motor tasks, including managing and controlling the motor, battery, powertrain coordination, and temperature, resulting in better driving conditions.

Electric propulsion systems also come with other bunch of perks: optimal battery management, monitoring temperature, modifying power delivery, providing smart control systems, and a precise powertrain. This feature also combines with the Motor Control Unit (MCU), enabling longer driving distances and reduced environmental impact. Through electric propulsion systems, EVs are becoming a more appealing eco-friendly option on the road.

Turbochargers

Turbocharging is another feature that are making roads greener. A turbocharger works by pushing air into the engine combustion chambers, and by compressing that air, it makes it denser, enabling the engine to burn more fuel and generate greater power. More than enhancing engine performance, this technology also helps save fuel, meaning more energy can be used for fuel power. Turbocharged engines deliver a great mix of extra power and efficiency, which makes them popular with many types of vehicles. Turbocharged engines help accelerate vehicle performance and responsiveness, giving drivers the power and efficiency without consuming too much guzzling gas. — Angela Kiara S. Brillantes