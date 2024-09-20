With Filipinos as big-time shoppers, malls have woven themselves into every aspect of Filipinos’ lives. Professional services and investment management company Colliers highlighted in a report that according to mall operators, consumer traffic has recently increased, reaching 70%-75% of pre-pandemic levels in the previous year. This rise in mall foot traffic proves that malls remain relevant as they continuously expand and evolve throughout the country.

And as consumers’ lifestyles keep changing, mall developers are reinventing themselves into stylish, modern, and sustainable places that cater to diverse tastes. New malls and new spaces in existing ones have emerged this year; and, with the unique shopping, dining, and leisure choices each offer, they seek to elevate urban living and retail experiences for mall-goers.

The Proscenium Retail Row by Rockwell

Rockwell Center Makati is expanding its horizons as it introduces its newly opened retail hub, The Proscenium Retail Row. This retail hub showcases the metro’s most trendy shops on fashion, beauty, and delicious eateries, making it an ultimate lifestyle destination for Filipino shoppers.

The Proscenium Retail Row is a treasure trove for shoppers in the Rockwell neighborhood. This posh retail hub is home to global and international brands, including Ayumi and Bianca Cordero for beauty and fashion; as well as Pizzulu, Feta Mediterranean, Perfect Pint, and Pickup Coffee for diverse and foodie spots.

In addition, the retail hub perfectly complements The Proscenium at Rockwell, which comprises five luxurious residential towers that are designed to redefine urban and luxury living in the metro. The Proscenium is also complemented by state-of-the-art amenities and the world-class Performing Arts Theater, adding a rich cultural vibe and experience among Filipinos.

Opus Mall

Rising as a masterpiece of heightened lifestyle experience, Opus Mall is a new premier mall in Metro Manila and is one of the most anticipated developments this year. Developed by Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), this luxury shopping center at Bridgetowne estate features a gorgeous gold and brown exterior that exudes elegance and style.

Opus Mall brings together shopping, leisure, and luxury into one incredible experience for Filipino shoppers. Global brands and stores are filling up the retail space, including stylish footwear brands such as Converse, Crocs, and Sketchers, among others, that elevate the style game; or premium bags from Aranaz and The Tannery Manila that bring a sophisticated vibe to any fashion look.

Moreover, the Opus Mall is a hub for cafes and restaurants from all corners of the world, offering cuisines from Asia, Australia, Europe, and many others. Some of the cool dining spots are Manam, Nanyang, and CIBO, just to name a few. Whether shoppers crave for savory feasts, sweet pastries, specialty coffee, or craft cocktails, Opus Mall is the place to be.

Gateway 2

Perfectly located in a prime area of Quezon City, Gateway 2 is an 8-storey haven for shoppers, providing them with everything in one place — whether it’s shopping, dining, or entertainment in Araneta City. Set to be a rising star among lifestyle destinations, Gateway 2 features 400 retail shops and 150 dining spots. It conveniently connects the mall to transport hubs such as MRT-3 and LRT-2 stations; residential towers, like Manhattan Gardens; office buildings, such as Cyberpark and Gateway Tower; and event spaces, particularly the iconic Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Right next to the mall, ibis Styles Hotel can be spotted, the first-ever ibis Styles Hotel brand in the country. It is a modern and trendy hotel with 300 guest rooms and six function rooms for meetings and conferences. It also features a roof deck with an overhanging swimming pool and a bar capturing an expansive view of the metro’s stunning skyline and sunset.

Most recently, Gateway 2 has been awarded as the New Mall of the Year at the Philippine Retail Asia Awards 2024. This accolade shines a light on the mall’s innovative efforts to elevate urban living, making it a premier destination for shopping and lifestyle experiences.

By fusing modernity, comfort, and unique attractions, Gateway 2 is setting a benchmark as it redefines the shopping and lifestyle scene in the metro.

SM Malls

Opening its 86th mall in the country, SM Prime Holdings introduced its third mall in Caloocan City and marks the first in the northern part of the city. Tailored for the city’s urban dwellers, the new supermall aims to bring world-class shopping experiences to Filipino shoppers, complete with popular SM brands, three large in-door amusement, a sizeable car park, and a Sky Plaza.

Also, strengthening its push for a sustainable lifestyle, SM City Caloocan, like other SM malls, is incorporating eco-friendly features within the establishment. It includes energy-efficient LED lights, water cycling systems, and e-vehicle charging stations.

Following the development of SM City Caloocan is the launch of other malls this year, such as SM City J Mall in Mandaue Cebu; SM City in San Fernando, La Union; and SM City Laoag.

In Cebu, SM Supermalls is launching SM City J Mall as its fifth shopping destination. This new shopping mall aims to provide a new retail experience in the region, attracting a diverse crowd of retailers and shoppers. It features a variety of diverse and well-curated selection of retail, dining, and lifestyle experiences.

Meanwhile, in the northwest of Luzon, SM City La Union is opening its doors, bringing out a new wave of fun shopping in the region. This newly anticipated mall includes a youthful, beach and surfer-inspired vibe with an interior that boasts a soothing white, beige, and natural wood tones. SM City La Union is on track to become a key shopping destination for tourists.

Also to rise this year is SM City Laoag, marking Ilocos Norte’s first supermall, positioned along the long and scenic Laoag-Paoay road. This shopping mall is a five-storey building with a roof deck parking, transport terminal, and open spaces within the vicinity. Inside, the mall is designed with warm beige tones, as well as surrounded by live plants capturing the essence of Laoag’s coastal beach and desert landscapes. — Angela Kiara S. Brilliantes