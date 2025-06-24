Home to more than 15 million people, Manila as the capital city of the Philippines remains one of the busiest, most crowded, and most active urban areas.

According to the latest data of Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Manila’s economy grew by 2.2% in 2023. Gross domestic product (GDP) reached P987.88 billion, ranking as the third largest economy in the National Capital Region (NCR). The city also collected P16.9 billion in local revenues and received P4.26 billion in national tax allotments. These contributions brought Manila’s total revenue to P22.2 billion, funding city services and infrastructure.

Accommodation and food service activities posted the highest growth among industries at 13.5%, driven by increased local travel, higher tourist arrivals, and a rise in domestic spending. Other services, which include personal care, repair shops, and small-scale recreation, followed with 8.7%. Human health and social work activities grew by 7.5%, supported by both public and private sector health investments. PSA data shows services continue to dominate the city’s economic structure, accounting for more than 80% of its GDP.

In the latest Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) for 2024, Manila placed third in the Economic Dynamism category among Highly Urbanized Cities. The CMCI, developed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Competitiveness Bureau, evaluates cities based on indicators such as business registration, employment generation, financial deepening, and productivity.

The city also saw progress in the latest Brand Finance Global City Index, securing a higher rank than New Delhi, Macau and Hanoi. The index surveys on how people view cities around the world, polled more than 15,000 respondents from 20 countries. Under the People & Values category, the city made noticeable improvements in how it is viewed socially. Survey results show a 23-rank increase in ‘friendly’ and a 15-rank jump in the ‘fun’ attribute. Manila also advanced 11 positions in the ‘access to a skilled workforce’ attribute, suggesting a more capable labor market that appeals to investors and business leaders.

PRESERVING THE CITY’S IDENTITY

The City of Manila is tightening its grip on history even as modern developments rise across the capital. New data from the local government shows that more than 400 heritage sites are scattered across the city, many of them tucked between old districts and new infrastructure.

The district of Sta. Ana leads with 88 recorded heritage sites, followed by San Nicolas with 78 and Malate with 55. These include parks, monuments, historic buildings, preserved interiors, and scenic views. Some of the most recognized sites are the aging walls of Intramuros, Paco Park, and Arroceros Park, which remains one of the few green spaces in the city’s dense landscape.

Churches like the Manila Cathedral and Quiapo Church remain active places of worship while also serving as tourist destinations. Commercial structures like El Hogar and the First United Building in Binondo and Escolta, respectively, still stand. Though many of these structures now house businesses or stand beside newer commercial buildings, they continue to serve as reminders of the city’s early economic history.

Some of these structures remain in good condition. Others face risks from neglect, urban development, and natural wear. Local authorities, historians, and conservation groups are working to document as many sites as possible while encouraging the public to understand the value of everyday surroundings.

The government is also relying on executive orders and ordinances to formally recognize more properties at the local level. Such strategy gives protection to sites that may not have reached national status but are considered vital to Manila’s story by those who live nearby.

Moving forward, the city plans to expand its cultural registry and encourage schools, barangays, and community organizations to take part in historical documentation. While modern construction dominates parts of the skyline, reminders of Filipino history continue to shape how residents and tourists see the city.

In 2024, the city secured the “World’s Leading City Destination” title at the World Travel Awards. It marks the second time Manila received this honor, which was announced during a ceremony in Madeira, Portugal. Despite being earlier tagged by Forbes as one of the “most risky cities” for international travelers, Manila outshined more than two dozen global destinations including London, New York, Dubai, and Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the tourism programs of the city received five awards at the 18th Pearl Awards organized by the Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines. Among the awards received were: Best Tourism Promotions, Best Religious Festival, Best Tourism Week Celebration, Best Tourism Video, and Best Oriented Local Government Unit.

Officials plan to use the momentum to bring in more visitors through targeted campaigns and cultural events. In 2025, more walking tours, museum projects, and neighborhood-level promotions are expected to roll out across the city’s districts.

CELEBRATING MANILA DAY

Declared a special non-working holiday within the city, Manila Day commemorates the official designation of the city as the country’s capital. It is also a celebration to honor individuals, public servants, organizations, and local businesses that have contributed to the city’s development over the decades.

The city government is expected to host a series of activities including a civic-military parade, cultural shows, exhibits, and public awards. Local officials have also prepared outreach programs in various barangays and formal ceremonies at historical landmarks such as Intramuros and the Manila City Hall.

Several city-run museums and heritage sites will also waive admission fees for the day, allowing more residents to reconnect with their history. Local historians and academics will hold free public talks to discuss Manila’s evolution from a riverside trading post to a bustling metropolis.

Manila’s modern foundation traces back to June 24, 1571, when Spanish conquistador Miguel López de Legazpi declared it the capital of the Spanish East Indies. However, even before the Spanish arrived, the area was already a trading hub along the Pasig River.

Historical accounts show that in the 13th century, local communities called the area “Seludong” or “Selurung,” while the term “Maynilad” or “Manila” came from the flowering plant nilad that grew abundantly near the riverbanks.

It was on June 24, 1962 when then Vice-Mayor Herminio Astorga officially celebrated the first Manila Day. Three years later, then President Diosdado P. Macapagal issued a proclamation making June 24 a special legal holiday for the city.

Outgoing Manila Mayor Maria Sheilah “Honey” H. Lacuna-Pangan thanked government workers, private sector partners, and residents for their part in the capital’s steady progress.

“To all who have helped us in public service, whether from the private sector or our colleagues, thank you very much to all of you,” Ms. Lacuna said. “Your help and support should never be overlooked. For 454 years, these have made Manila worthy of being the capital of our country.” — Mhicole A. Moral