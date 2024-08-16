The Philippines have been gaining back-to-back historic wins in the sport scene. Following yet another amazing run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Philippines is gearing up at the next big sport event, the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

This year, at least 4,000 para-athletes are set to hit the stage at Paralympic Games from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, also in Paris, France. With sights set of making Paralympic history, six Filipino para-athletes are representing the country in archery, athletics, swimming, and taekwondo on the global stage.

First on the list is Jerrold Pete Mangliwan, a 44-year-old wheelchair racer pro who have bagged gold and bronze medals. Living with paraplegia, he became a well-known racer in a sport that highlights power and speed, and he has been an active participant of the sport for 18 years.

Born from the province of Kalinga, Mr. Mangliwan’s para-athletic journey began when he moved to Manila. In 2009, he first started wheelchair basketball but later switched gears to para-athletics. He then eventually became one of the top wheelchair racers, eventually competing for his country in the Paralympics.

He has competed in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and won six golds medals and a silver medal at the ASEAN Para Games. He also scored a gold and silver in the 400-meter (m) and 100-m T52 races at the 2022 Asian Para Games in China, earning him a ticket to the 2024 Paralympics.

Making her Paralympic debut, talented para-athlete Cendy Asusano is representing the Philippines for the javelin throw event. Recently, she earned gold medals in the 2023 ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia, dominating women’s javelin throw events and winning bronze from the discus throw event. In addition, she came in 4th place in the Women’s Javelin Throw F54 at the World Para Athletics Championships last May in Japan.

In archery, Augustina Bantiloc, a para-athlete from Tanduan, Kalinga, has made her mark in the world of archery. At 56 years old, she’s sitting at the 25th spot for the Compound Women Open Category for archery. She currently earned a bronze medal at the Asian Continental Qualification Tournament in 2023, securing her spot at the 2024 Paralympics, making her the first Filipino para-archer who has qualified for the Paralympic Games at 55 years old.

Another name in the spotlight is Ernie Gawilan, a famous and highly-esteemed para swimmer. Born on the province of Bukidnon, Mr. Gawilan had to deal with physical challenges due to his underdeveloped legs and arms. Although his early life was marked by difficulties, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it led him to discover his talent for swimming.

His swimming journey started at the Our Lady of Victory Training Center, and then he joined a local swimming team with people with disabilities. This led to his first competition at the 2008 Philippine Olympic Festival in Cagayan De Oro, where he ranks second place. Following this, he carved out a name for himself as a swimmer and soon became a Paralympic gold medalist. He made history by being the first Filipino to win a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games, dominating the men’s 200-meter individual medley; and he also competed in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Angel Otom, another talented swimmer, is also set to make waves in the global sport scene. The quadruple gold medalist showed her skills through the 50-m backstroke (3rd place), and the 50-m butterfly (6th place) at the worlds. At just 21 years old, she has already bagged four gold medals at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games, and this year marks her first appearance at the Paralympic Games.

Also representing the Philippines in the taekwondo scene, para-athlete Allain Ganapin made history as the first Filipino to qualify for taekwondo at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Mr. Ganapin is a 26-year-old Filipino para-athlete born with an amputated arm, and hails from the city of Marikina. In his early years, he first started with basketball then shifted to taekwondo as a taekwondo coach saw his skills and potential.

He’s now the third Filipino to qualify for Asian Para Games; and as he becomes a top qualifier at the Asian Qualification Tournament in China, he is gearing up for a comeback at the 2024 Paralympics Games. — Angela Kiara S. Brillantes