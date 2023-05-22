By Chelsey Keith P. Ignacio, Special Features and Content Senior Writer

Thanks to technology, the past decades witnessed industries undergoing significant transformation through innovating their operations. This need for change was even accelerated in recent years to keep pace with the new normal. And with the advent of Industry 4.0 technologies, various sectors are poised for further transformation.

Being a provider and partner of industries for technology solutions since 1978, Integrated Computer Systems, Inc. (ICS) has been taking on a transformative role by bringing and supporting businesses in innovations through the decades. For the years to come, ICS is committed to delivering more innovative products and further transforming industries.

Whether hardware or software, ICS offers a range of solutions to public and private organizations for their respective technology needs.

“ICS’ offerings bridge the gap between the hardware and software requirements of each client. It offers solutions from end to end, not just from a brand perspective, but solutions that prioritize the most beneficial result for clients. We carry products that clients only have to do is to monitor and eventually benefit from their outcome,” said Ernani Lim, ICS’ AVP for Business Development.

“The company works more like a partner rather than just a supplier, owning responsibilities like we are part of their company. Their success is considered our success too,” he added.

ICS was able to serve businesses in their transformation needs by forging partnerships with technology companies, including Dell Technologies, Lenovo, and HPE, among others. Over the years, ICS has expanded and evolved its portfolio. Starting with servers and productivity applications in the 80s and 90s, it diversified into virtualization, unified communications, and networking solutions in the 2000s. And with the rapid growth of digital transformation, ICS expanded its offerings to include mobility and comprehensive business solutions in the 2010s.

“ICS is always in tune with the latest development in all facets of technology. Our close collaboration with the technology providers gives us the opportunity to learn from the best and propagate this to our valued customers, thus giving them knowledge and awareness of the trends and how their company will gain from them,” Mr. Lim said.

“ICS carries technology solutions that cater to various industries,” ICS Product Marketing Division AVP Mary Anne Felix said. “Focus industries are the financial services institution, manufacturing, BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), and the public sector, but sights are set to further develop tools and solutions geared towards the healthcare, hospitality, and academe sectors as well.”

One of the many organizations that ICS has catered to is a government agency focused on cybersecurity. In need of a robust technology and resilient infrastructure for its Security Operations Center, the agency was provided by ICS with VMWare technologies to help develop a robust information technology (IT) infrastructure and Microsoft Azure for cloud infrastructure, plus integrated with superior security tools. By equipping with technologies for security, ICS helped the agency to protect the different governing bodies of the country.

“ICS is likewise industry-specific in the infrastructure and data center. And software solutions are customized to fit particular and distinct requirements per customer and sector,” Ms. Felix said.

Some BPO companies have also sought support from ICS. One firm had particularly looked for affordable desktop units that would be utilized for the short term by its project-based agents, most of whom are remotely working. ICS kept this in mind by providing the client with previous desktop models that the company functionalized and modernized, giving a viable, environmental-friendly, and cost-effective way to meet its needs. Aside from processing and delivering thousands of desktop units for the BPO company, ICS also addressed the client’s need to monitor the devices within the company by offering its repair and maintenance services.

“ICS manages the expectations of the client by delivering more than what is required,” said Mr. Lim.

He added, “ If we don’t have it, we find a way to provide it to the client. In some instances, we connect our clients to their target clients as well. All because of the long history of the company across industries.”

Given that ICS is a provider of technology solutions, its services are undeniably pivotal for businesses needing to advance their digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Implementing a remote work setup is one of the measures that many companies have adopted at the height of pandemic-induced lockdown restrictions. As such, organizations further turned to digital technologies for their operations to keep on going.

For its clients to maintain their business continuity during those times, ICS ensured that its technology solutions would be there to support them, even as the company was also going through the same shift needed at that time.

“ICS recognized the surge of immediate IT requirements during the pandemic. We adjusted the same way our clients adjusted, from working in the office to working from home,” Mr. Lim shared.

“And it did so seamlessly,” added Ms. Felix. “Customers did not feel the sudden transition because the responses even got faster and better with the use of digital tools and solutions.”

“Having done so successfully within its own environment, support for customers who have had to shift or pursue the shift was effective and efficient,” she said.

ICS now also has a newly-formed and enhanced cloud solutions and services lineup added to its portfolio.

During the pandemic, several technologies have also risen in popularity, which would likely develop beyond the crisis. From artificial intelligence to blockchain technology, these innovations hold the potential to further disrupt industries. How ready is ICS for more advancements to emerge in the future?

ICS’ vow is to maintain its relevance and be up-to-date, as well as assure new and existing audiences of its visibility, reachability, and availability.

But while it is central for ICS to keep up with technological advancements to serve its clients’ evolving needs, the people behind the company are fundamental to making this happen.

“ICS is composed of a workforce of resilient and flexible individuals,” said ICS Enterprise Solutions Department AVP Merceditha Acosta. “The team is encouraged and supported by its leadership to remain updated and continue to get educated in every pertinent and relevant area that will help customers achieve their objectives and hurdle challenges that confront them.”

“By aligning with its principals and opening its doors to more innovative products, solutions, and services, ICS remains confident and self-assured of its vital role in the IT industry,” she added.