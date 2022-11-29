Media is a vast and ever-changing landscape. In the age of information and lightspeed communication, there is an ocean of news, podcasts, and videos of varying legitimacy. And while this has led to somewhat of a golden age of culture and the arts, it has also created the problem of unchecked misinformation, misrepresentation, and manipulation online.

BusinessWorld, built on the promise of providing competent and responsible reporting of the news, remains as a pillar of the Philippine business community in spite of this. For 35 years now, Southeast Asia’s first business daily has steadily garnered a reputation among Filipino businessmen, becoming a standard of professional economic journalism in the country and creating a tradition of excellence it still holds to this day.

“BusinessWorld exists in the first place and why it still exists is because of a responsibility and a duty to report the news as accurately and fairly as we can. The fact that we’re still around and that the paper still maintains its influence in Philippine society proves that we’re still relevant,” BusinessWorld President and Chief Executive Officer Miguel G. Belmonte had previously said in a recent anniversary report of the paper.

This purpose and responsibility have guided BusinessWorld to become a beacon of truth and integrity in an age of increasing confusion and disruption, even in the digital space. Even during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, a global crisis that saw many businesses shutter under the weight of the health restrictions and logistical challenges, the brand has adapted by providing a platform for much-needed discussion and insights through different media channels.

“Every challenge we face is an opportunity to up our game and alerts us to even the slightest change in the market we serve. How such challenges will affect the way we do things is something all of us in the company will have to discern and agree on as we beat the path ahead. There will always be a need for verified, accurate information, especially during emergencies and crises — more so for BusinessWorld’s public — but the question is in the form and mode of delivery,” BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief Wilfredo G. Reyes previously said.

In its latest effort to deliver on its promise of accurate and reliable news, insights, and analyses to the Filipino business scene, BusinessWorld is launching BWorldX, a subscription-based e-commerce website that will enable the multimedia content provider’s audience to access content through the award-winning library of BusinessWorld products and events: print issues and their e-paper counterparts, special reports, regular physical and digital magazines, conferences and webinars, and much more.

BWorldX promises to be a convenient and comprehensive multimedia learning consumption tool that is easily accessible at the touch of a finger.

“Since it was founded 35 years ago, BusinessWorld, the Philippines’ first and most trusted business newspaper, continues its tradition of excellent and credible economic and business journalism,” Lucien C. Dy Tioco, BusinessWorld executive vice-president, said in a statement.

“In a constantly evolving world and media landscape, BusinessWorld has continued to stand the test of time, embrace disruptions, and serve its audience — government and private sector leaders, industry decision-makers, and top entrepreneurs in the Philippines and even abroad — even better through consistent hard work and innovations,” he continued.

The products and events BusinessWorld innovated have created a foundation for the brand to establish itself as not only a well-respected newspaper, but a multimedia brand with top-notch products found on various accessible platforms, namely print, online, social media, podcast, and events.

In an industry of constant disruptions, BusinessWorld has successfully transitioned to provide knowledge that can help entrepreneurs to grow, businesses to thrive, and the country to move forward faster not only in print, but in the digital space as well.

“The multimedia company has been able to expand its offerings because it fully understands that BusinessWorld’s audience need a constant stream of timely, truthful, and substantial information that will further grow and nurture their learning. And they need to get these easily wherever they choose to,” Mr. Dy Tioco said.

Launching in time with the return of the BusinessWorld Economic Forum on-site today, BWorldX will serve as the one-stop shop for BusinessWorld’s multimedia products. Currently, this includes the BusinessWorld in print and e-paper, the yearly Top 1000 Corporations in the Philippines magazine, Quarterly Banking Reports, the BusinessWorld In-Depth digital magazine, BusinessWorld B-Side podcast episodes, the annual BusinessWorld Economic Forum, BusinessWorld Insights webinar sessions, BusinessWorld One-on-One interviews, explainer videos, and access to the BW Lounge Viber community, among other products.

“BWorldX intends to be a comprehensive and accessible space that allows you to consume BusinessWorld’s outstanding content based on your preferences or interest,” Mr. Dy Tioco said.

Subscription plans for BWorldX come in Standard, Professional, and Premium plans. These plans allow subscribers to either avail of the most basic products or get the whole suite of business intelligence the multimedia brand provides in print, online, and on the ground.

Mr. Dy Tioco further noted that BusinessWorld is aiming to collaborate with the best consulting firms, research organizations, and companies and brands to give birth to more noteworthy content and initiatives in BWorldX, which will further empower the brand’s readers and audience, and push forward many advocacies.

“In a vast digital space where various information abounds, our audience deserve a comprehensive place where they can conveniently see and avail of BusinessWorld’s reputable and informative content,” Mr. Dy Tioco said.

“We have proven that content has always been king, and knowledge really means power. And those with exclusive access to a wealth of experts’ insights get to explore more opportunities, excel in their fields, and experience more success.”

Moving forward, Mr. Belmonte noted that BusinessWorld must continue to deliver credible news and analyses as it has always done, but also adapt to the changing landscape as much as possible to be able to provide that content as effectively to their readers.

“We maintain our integrity, credibility, accuracy, and unbiased reporting. That’s part of our service to our reading public, and our service to our country. To provide information that is useful for the decision-makers both in the public and private sector. It’s challenging but so far so good. We’re still here, so we must be doing something right.”

Interested subscribers may visit BWorldX and sign up at www.bworld-x.com. — Bjorn Biel. M. Beltran