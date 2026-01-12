City Savings Bank (CitySavings) has officially partnered with Khan Academy Philippines to strengthen professional development for teachers across the country.

The initiative is intended to provide educators with access to digital learning tools, including artificial intelligence-powered resources available through the Khan Academy platform. The partnership attempts to address the gaps in learning, particularly in remote communities.

The program aligns with the Department of Education’s (DepEd) education initiatives, including Brigada Eskwela and Brigada Pagbasa. CitySavings has previously supported DepEd through donations of learning equipment and technology to schools and regional divisions.

“Our partnership with Khan Academy Philippines is a significant step in CitySavings’ commitment to elevating the Philippine education sector. By providing teachers with AI-powered resources like Khanmigo, we are not just supporting their current professional development, but actively co-creating a sustainable, future-ready learning environment where both educators and students can thrive and lead in the digital age,” CitySavings Assistant Vice-President for Reputation and Brand Management Head Paula Ruelan said.

Under the initiative, teachers are given access to Khanmigo, which is designed to assist with lesson planning, generate assessments, and provide real-time instructional support. The platform allows students to engage with learning materials at their own pace, while teachers are able to focus more on instruction and mentoring, according to the organizers.

Training sessions held on Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, 2025, were attended by more than 300 teachers from the Sta. Rosa and Calamba school clusters in Laguna.

CitySavings said the partnership forms part of its broader community development efforts, following earlier programs that included the donation of laptops and school equipment to public schools. The bank said it aims to continue supporting initiatives that expand access to education and technology for teachers and students.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.