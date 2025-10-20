Ortigas Connect: ELEVAT10N, hosted by BNI Abundance — Ortigas Chapter, will gather Metro Manila founders and executives on Oct. 24, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., at Edsa Shangri-La Manila to experience the chapter’s trust-based referral system, which has already generated P104 million in business this year.

ELEVAT10N is the latest edition of the chapter’s signature “Ortigas Connect” series — this time designed for CEOs, business owners, executives and startup founders who are ready to scale and want to grow through referrals, trust, and collaboration instead of cold outreach.

At the center of this year’s event is Coach Edwin Soriano, newly inducted Chapter President and Philippine Country Representative of Quality Mind Global.

“I see this as an opportunity to raise the bar — not just for the chapter, but for every entrepreneur who walks into that room,” said Mr. Soriano. “I lead my own growth as a person and in my business. With much help from others, I’d love to bring others along this journey. I’d love to be brought along with others’ journeys. That’s what Elevat10n is all about: growing together.”

From January 2025 to today, BNI Abundance — Ortigas has recorded 12,210 referrals and generated P104 million in closed business among its members and referral partners. The event aims to open that success system to a wider circle of entrepreneurs ready to take the next step.

Guests at Ortigas Connect: ELEVAT10N will experience how a structured referral system works in real time. The program also includes learning sessions about the Core Value of Givers Gain, as well as business strategies on how to grow, expand and elevate.

Each participant will also have 45 seconds to introduce their business and the type of clients or partners they’re looking for — essentially a spotlight moment in front of more than 70 potential referral partners. There will also be time for casual conversations over breakfast and coffee.

Freelancers and students are also welcome, though the program focuses on growing enterprises.

The fee for the event is P2,500. The event can only accommodate 70 seats.

Register at https://eventsize.com/event/1760014306975-ortigas-connect-elevat10n. Slots are confirmed upon payment. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards and prepare their 45-second introduction.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.