Engineering students from the University of the Philippines (UP) recently boarded the Circular Explorer, the solar-powered research and recycling vessel by Holcim currently making its rounds along coastal areas in the Philippines.

Held in partnership with One Earth-One Ocean and Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation (ASSIST), the field activity is part of the elective course on Sustainable Design and Construction offered by the UP Diliman College of Engineering, in partnership with Holcim Philippines, Inc.

The course teaches aspiring engineers about sustainable practices in design and construction that balances economic, environmental, and social interests — the goal of Circular Economy, a primary advocacy of Holcim Philippines.

Louis Vincent Lee, a student from the Institute of Civil Engineering of the University of the Philippines Diliman, shared about his experience on the Circular Explorer, saying, “It was an eye-opening and eye-catching experience to see all these sustainable technologies being incorporated in solving a big problem like plastic pollution in an area as infamous as Manila Bay. I hope to incorporate these things in my own field in the construction of sustainable homes and sustainable infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Professor John Christian Quero of the University of the Philippines Institute of Engineering shared his gratitude to Holcim Philippines and One Earth-One Ocean for giving the opportunity to experience its revolutionary facility, saying, “the Circular Explorer gave us an idea that science can be used to solve these problems and help elevate the lifestyle and the state of living of our fellow Filipinos.”

A true testament to Holcim Philippines’ commitment to circular economy is the Circular Explorer, the first-of-its-kind 100% solar-powered catamaran that recovers up to four tons of plastic waste per day to preserve vital marine ecosystems in a sustainable way. Using data collected through built-in sensors, Holcim also provides vital ocean data to support research programs of the UP Marine Science Institute (UPMSI), the Department of Science and Technology, and their global counterparts.

Aside from the field trip to the Circular Explorer, students of the course have also recently completed presenting their respective final projects on sustainable infrastructure using Holcim’s Sustainable Construction pillars — Healthy Planet, Thriving Communities, Viable Economics, and Uplifting Places.