The Hackers League Manila BootCamp, held from Nov. 15-17 at the Meridian Innovation Center in Pasay, showcased the incredible potential of decentralized technologies. Over the course of three days, 35 teams participated in developing innovative decentralized applications (dApps) that integrate seamlessly with digital wallets, using the power of the TON API.

Co-organized by OpenVerse and supported by key partners including AEON, TONKEEPER, Gate Ventures, DeDust, K300 Ventures, and Xircus, the event highlighted its mission to empower local talent and foster a thriving startup ecosystem.

“This bootcamp empowers developers and founders by creating a community driven by a shared vision,” Bea Llana, OpenVerse core contributor, emphasized.

As part of the global Hackers League Bootcamp, this event united early-stage founders, developers, and tech enthusiasts in an ecosystem-wide hackathon designed to inspire innovation and foster collaboration.

With a generous $3-million prize pool, the competition underscored its commitment to advancing the TON ecosystem while spotlighting the brilliance of local and international talent.

Three winning projects demonstrated cutting-edge applications of blockchain technology.

Winning first place, HeyWave by Jeremiah Valero, Jr. and Erl Joshua Arcenal is a platform that connects creators with their fans in a more meaningful way. Through unique fan experiences like exclusive meetups, personalized shoutouts, and collaborative livestreams, HeyWave empowers creators to monetize their time while providing fans with opportunities for deeper engagement.

At second place, Aerena allows users to draft their dream teams from a roster of e-sports superstars in Mobile Legends. With the ability to collect unique player cards and unlock rare items, players rise up the leaderboards as they build their personalized e-sports teams. David Gamboa and Seaver Choy are behind this project.

Placing third, Pentaton is a live busking platform on Telegram designed to help independent musicians connect with their audiences. Through live-streamed performances, artists can monetize their music while creating memorable experiences for their fans. The platform has been developed by Arianne Jane Valencia, Mikayla Gutierrez, and Llana Alinsug.

Organizers and partners of the bootcamp are excited about the future of the projects developed. Several teams are already exploring opportunities to scale their solutions and seek further collaboration with investors and industry leaders.

TON and OpenVerse are committed to fostering innovation in the Web3 space and will continue to support the development of dApps that shape the future of the decentralized web. More initiatives and events will be announced soon, offering further opportunities for developers to collaborate and grow their ideas.