By Bjorn Biel M. Beltran, Special Features and Content Assistant Editor

KMC Solutions, business services experts and the largest provider of flexible office space in the Philippines, held the second KMC Startup Awards gala night on Nov. 15, 2024 — with fintech startups GoTyme Bank, Uno Digital Bank, and micro-business platform Packworks taking home top recognitions.

The KMC Startup Awards 2024 highlighted the remarkable achievements and innovations of the Philippines’ most dynamic startups this year, spotlighting their contributions across industries that have redefined excellence in entrepreneurship, technology, and sustainability.

In collaboration with the Philippine Startup Week, QBO Innovation Hub, Kaya Founders, WEB3 PH, PowerMac Center, and Uniquecorn Strategies, the event also provides a platform to foster connection, mentorship, and inspiration within the startup community.

The KMC Startup Awards spotlight pioneering ideas and forward-thinking entrepreneurs shaping the Philippine economy. This year’s competition received over 300 entries from over 100 startups nationwide, culminating in 30 finalists awarded gold, silver, and bronze distinctions across 10 categories.

The Gokongwei-led GoTyme Bank emerged as a standout, clinching the prestigious Startup of the Year Gold Award while also earning accolades for Innovation in Marketing and as a Growth Champion, underscoring its transformative impact on the fintech landscape.

Packworks, another startup powerhouse, demonstrated its versatility with wins in the Tech Innovator and Social Impact categories, in addition to a Bronze finish as Startup of the Year. Meanwhile, UNO Digital Bank secured Silver in the Startup of the Year category, reflecting its rapid ascent in the digital banking sector.

In visionary leadership, Bing Tan, co-founder and CEO of Packworks, took home Gold as Emerging Leader of the Year, with Rafael Jouwena of Cocotel International and Dr. Rica Cruz of Unprude also recognized for their dynamic leadership styles. These leaders exemplify the innovative spirit propelling the Philippine startup ecosystem forward.

Focusing on empowering micro-businesses like sari-sari stores, Packworks’ platform empowers over 300,000 entrepreneurs nationwide by digitizing their daily operations with tools for pricing, inventory management, and sales tracking. Partner stores also can access working capital loans and exclusive discounts from partner FMCG brands and companies.

With over 20 years of experience in the tech space, Mr. Tan has been the driving force behind Packworks alongside co-founders Hubert Yap and Ibba Bernardo. Throughout his career, Mr. Tan has been driven to create a positive impact on society through technology and has also been committed to helping other startups and fostering innovation across the tech industry and beyond.

“We wanted to create a model built around inclusion — to uplift lives and empower the sari-sari stores we work with, not replace them. We dedicate this award to all the sari-sari stores,” Mr. Tan said in his acceptance speech.

“These achievements are a testament to how our mission resonates with business leaders and peers in the startup ecosystem, validating our efforts to empower grassroots businesses and drive innovation in e-commerce and retail. At Packworks, we remain committed to uplifting sari-sari stores and shaping the future of hyperlocal retail through technology and inclusion.”

Other notable winners include Sprout Solutions, which earned Gold for Customer Excellence, and Mylo Speech Buddy, which shone in multiple categories, taking home Gold for Social Impact, Silver for Innovative Product of the Year, and Bronze for Best Newcomer Award.

Sustainability and social responsibility also took center stage, with Mober Technology, Inc. claiming the Sustainability Award Gold, while Adobokashi Systems, Inc. (Pic-A-Talk AAC) rounded out the Social Impact Award honorees with its innovative contributions.

By operating a fleet composed entirely of EVs, Mober has made significant strides in promoting sustainability through its innovative commercial EV logistics solutions. The startup has since become a business-to-business (B2B) platform facilitating sustainable delivery for some of the Philippines’ retail giants such as IKEA Philippines, SM Appliance Center, Nestle Philippines, and Nespresso, as well as renowned logistics companies Maersk and Kuehne+Nagel.

“These recognitions are a testament to our relentless drive to innovate and lead the logistics industry toward a sustainable future. At Mober, we believe growth and sustainability go hand in hand, inspiring us to work even harder toward a greener Philippines and beyond,” Mober Founder and CEO Dennis Ng said.

Reflecting on their own company’s journey, Michael McCullough, co-founder of KMC Solutions, said, “This event holds a special place for us because we’ve been in their shoes — it wasn’t too long ago that KMC was a startup figuring out how to turn big ideas into reality.”

“While we’ve grown, we’ve kept that agile mindset, constantly creating solutions to make it easier for businesses to navigate complexity and scale. Seeing these startups bring their visions to life is a powerful reminder of the magic that happens when great ideas meet determination.”