The Innovative Startup Act (ISA) Steering Committee led by the Department of Science and Technology (DoST), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) are teaming up to showcase Filipino innovation and entrepreneurial excellence at the 6th Philippine Startup Week 2024 (PHSW24), happening from Nov. 11-15, 2024, in collaboration with the Strategic and Collaborative Alliance for Leveraging Ecosystems of Startups-National Capital Region (SCALE NCR).

With the theme, “ISA Para sa Bayan: Igniting Filipino Innovation,” the five-day conference serves as a powerful convergence of stakeholders from the government, private sector, and NGOs, all united under a common goal — to elevate and accelerate Filipino innovation for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

The week-long event will feature a series of activities happening at multiple venues nationwide, connecting the startup community and shaping the future of the region’s startup landscape. Key discussions will focus on funding strategies for Filipino startups, championing women-led innovations and businesses, leveraging AI and other emerging technologies, and integrating sustainability in innovations and business practices.

PHSW24 will feature sessions from the ISA Steering Committee Founding Agencies highlighting their accomplishments for the year and their plans for the Startup ecosystem and community in the coming years.

Some of the highlight events of this year’s conference include the return of Geeks on a Beach, an international conference for everyone passionate about startups, technology, and design; the “Pivotal: Rise of SEA Tech” conference, which aims to drive discussion about the future of technology and innovation in Southeast Asia; the “Startup Pinay x Foundher” conference, which provides a platform for empowering female innovators and entrepreneurs; and “Greenovation Nation,” a session dedicated to exploring sustainability in business and innovation, all co-designed and co-organized by different key enablers and SCALE NCR. The event will also spotlight the year’s most promising Filipino startups during the “Pivotal 25, QBO’s Game Changing Startups for 2024,” as well as the second edition of the “KMC Startup Awards.”

Throughout the week, community events will also take place nationwide to drive regional startup growth and foster collaboration within the broader startup ecosystem. Events will be spearheaded by Community Event partners including Villgro Philippines, ICEBOX TBI, Cerebro, 1Export, TOMASInno Center — University of Santo Tomas (UST), ASES Manila, Eskwelabs, Geeks PH, New Energy Nexus Philippines, Startup Village, TechInAsia, Wadwhani Foundation, Startup QC, Ateneo Blue Nest, and Batangas State University. The five-day conference is expected to draw over 2,000 in-person attendees across the country, 150+ speakers, and 120+ startups.

These events exemplify the collaborative spirit and diversity of the Filipino startup ecosystem, enabling attendees to learn, interact, network, and collaborate across five tracks: Discover, Develop, Collaborate, Invest, and Showcase.

“The sixth edition of Philippine Startup Week aims to broaden our horizon by not only fostering innovation within the Philippines but also strengthening connections across Southeast Asia. With funding investments for Filipino startups on the rise after the ‘funding winter,’ we are committed to empowering local entrepreneurs to make a significant impact in the region. As one of the leading startup ecosystems in SEA, we will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders from across the region, laying the groundwork for a more collaborative, resilient, and globally competitive startup ecosystem,” Usec Leah Buendia of DoST and the ISA Chairwoman said.

Since its inception in 2019, PHSW has grown into the largest startup conference in the country, spearheaded by the DoST, DTI, and DICT, and other private sector partners including SCALE NCR. Over the past five years, the event has attracted over 155,000 participants and showcased more than 350 startups, drawing together startup founders, investors, corporations, academia, media, and government agencies to promote collaboration and innovation.

This event is a key initiative by the Innovative Startup Act (ISA) Steering Committee of the Philippines, which oversees the implementation of Republic Act No. 11337, or the Innovative Startup Act. The act aligns national startup programs, monitors their impact, and enhances access to benefits to further drive the Philippine Startup Development Program (PSDP).

Don’t miss out on the Philippines’ largest startup conference! Register now and secure your spot at https://www.phstartupweek.com/. For more information and updates, follow the Philippine Startup Week Facebook page.

Philippine Startup Week 2024 would not be possible without the support of our partners: Gold Sponsor: Google; Silver Sponsors: Multisys, BossJob, PWC, and Swarm; Bronze Sponsors: Crayon, SIDEC, and HoloBox PH; event sponsor Cirrolytix; and Official Connectivity Partner, PLDT Innolab. We would also like to acknowledge our Official PR Partner, Uniquecorn Strategies, our Official Livestreaming Partner The New Channel (TNC), and our Media Partners, Carching, DOOH, RS Concepts, Outcomm, In Circle, The Manila Times, WhenInManila, Manila Bulletin, Manila Standard, BusinessWorld, Esquire Philippines, GMA, and Unbox.ph.