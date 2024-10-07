The 2024 National Capital Region Technology Business Incubation (NCR TBI) Summit, set on Oct. 10 and 11 at the Novotel Araneta Center in Quezon City, will bring together NCR-based TBIs to discuss the most important issues and solutions that will further strengthen startup ecosystems in the region.

Themed “Urban Prosperity Unleashed,” the event will be hosted by the Strategic and Collaborative Alliance for Leveraging Ecosystem of Startups-NCR (SCALE NCR) of which Miriam College, through its MC-Technology Business Incubation (MC-TBI), is currently the lead institution.

SCALE NCR is a consortium comprised of eight TBIs based in the region and funded by the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DoST-PCIEERD) that provide workspaces, technology services, funding, and mentorship, among other support, for promising technopreneurs and startup owners so they can jump-start their ventures.

“This summit provides a venue for members of our consortium to discuss ways on how to become more efficient in supporting startups by way of sharing resources, specifically human resources, talent, equipment, facilities, and funds,” says Maria Cristina L. Ibañez, president of SCALE NCR and innovation resource manager of Miriam College-Henry Sy, Sr. Innovation Center, under which MC-TBI is housed. Miriam College has been incubating startups, especially those that are women-led, since 2018.

Also expected to attend the summit are academic institutions, startup owners, innovators, private organizations, and key government innovation agencies that are leading the way in boosting an ecosystem of technology and innovation for startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises in NCR. Among these lead government agencies are the DoST NCR and DoST-PCIEERD.

Now on its second year, the summit aims to provide an overview of TBIs and the growth of startup ecosystems in the region and address the challenges it faces. It will also discuss the NCR Startup Mapping and Roadmap as TBIs strengthen the ecosystem support through policies and programs. It will cover topics on how to better support startups and MSMEs, bridge the gaps in innovation through education, and develop an NCR-specific startup ecosystem. Workshops relating to funding, research and development, and building a TBI network will also be held throughout the two-day event.

Keynote speakers include DoST-PCIEERD Executive Director Dr. Enrico Paringit, DoST NCR Regional Director Romen Tresvalles, and Commissioner on Higher Education Dr. Ethel Agnes Valenzuela. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department of Information and Communications Technology are also part of the event.

The summit is part of efforts by the DoST and other lead government agencies to strengthen the regional startup ecosystems to help the Philippine economy, develop investable startups, and boost the Philippines’ startup ecosystem ranking which is currently at 60 out of 100 countries worldwide.

In 2023, the DoST allotted P120 million through the Regional Startup Enabler for Ecosystem Development (ReSEED) Program to support regional TBIs all over the country.