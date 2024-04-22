With the theme of “Weaving Tech for All,” DEVCON Mindanao Summit 2024 sets to be the region’s premier gathering of technology professionals, developers, and tech enthusiasts. The event will take place on June 29-30 in Davao City.

This summit will feature presentations and panels led by Mindanao’s best in technology and innovation. The summit will feature Mindanao’s best tech experts and case studies on the top industries such as healthcare, retail, agriculture, construction, and more.

To finalize preparations, the DEVCON team recently toured key Mindanao cities from March 1 to 11, engaging local tech leaders and ecosystem enablers, and local government units.

The DEVCON team received enthusiastic support across Mindanao both from academe, government, and industry to promote an open approach to inclusive innovation.

In Iligan, the DEVCON team went for a courtesy visit with Mayor Frederick “Freddie” Siao and had discussions with iDEYA: Center for Innovation and Technopreneurship, Iligan Medical Center College, and local government officials.

Representatives from Ingenuity, Mugna Tech, CODEV, Davao DEFI, Davao Interschool Computer Enthusiasts, and UPMin SPARCS gathered in Davao, coupled with discussions with government officers.

Meetings with aspiring DEVCON Chapter leaders and discussions with Central Mindanao University were held in Bukidnon; while partnership agreements with the Department of Information and Communications Technology Region 10 and a community dinner to connect with local tech leaders took place in Cagayan de Oro.

In addition, limited partnership and sponsorship slots are available for DEVCON Mindanao Summit 2024 as tech leaders like Accenture, CoDev, Talino Venture Studios, Internet Computer Protocol Hub, Ingenuity, Ever Accountable, IONA, Nuxify, and more are already supporting the event as sponsors. Interested brands who want to sponsor or organizations who want to partner can email peng@devcon.ph for more information.