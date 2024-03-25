Philippine-based education platform Bitskwela elevates Baguio’s transformation to a smart city through the Bull or Bear: Philippine Web3 Debate, highlighting the potential of Web3 to drive technological-based governance, reforms, and innovations in the city and across local governments all over the country.

Held at the University of the Cordilleras, Bitskwela’s sixth Bull or Bear debate, themed “Web3 in Baguio,” served as a melting pot for different stakeholders, enthusiasts, and students to engage in an open discussion on the pros and cons of blockchain-related technologies. With a leveled understanding, Baguio citizens are able to make well-informed decisions when engaging with the Web3 space.

“This debate represents a pivotal step forward in our journey towards becoming a Smart City. By learning how to harness the transformative power of Web3 technology, we are not just envisioning a future of advanced governance and innovation but actively building it. Collaborations like these are crucial for us to realize a more connected, efficient, and inclusive city for all our residents,” said Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who is leading the charge to classify Baguio as a full-fledged smart city by 2027, during the event.

“The goal of the Baguio Smart City project is to leverage emerging technologies, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence, to enact good governance. Alongside the tech-savvy population of Baguio, emerging technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrencies potentially play as a strong complement to sectors such as tourism management and citizen welfare,” Bitskwela CEO Jiro Reyes added.

The debate featured esteemed leaders and experts in blockchain, technology, and innovation, including Christopher Star of Web3PH, Paolo Dioquino of DeFi Philippines, Henry James of Bitshares Labs, Pat Arro of Polkadot SEA, and Van Orpilla of Google Developers Group Baguio. They provided thought-provoking insights into topics such as the adoption of digital currencies to improve commerce and governance, and the use of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to boost tourism.

“Bull or Bear is part of Bitskwela’s mission to help Filipinos own a piece of the internet. Our goal in these events is to bring Web3 and blockchain education to target areas where there is enough interest in emerging technology. Bitskwela envisions a Philippines where the words Bitcoin, crypto, and NFTs aren’t scary anymore for the everyday Filipino. We want cryptocurrency to be a household conversation; that’s why we’re bringing Bull or Bear to institutions such as the University of Cordillera,” Bitskwela CMO JC Macalintal added.