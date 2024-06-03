Benilde Makers Market, an entrepreneur showcase that served as a free platform for Filipino creators and small business owners, highlighted the innovative works of the next-generation industry leaders.

The initiative provided an avenue for quick testing, gaining traction, and obtaining practical insights from stakeholders, and invited guests.

Organized by the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Center for Intellectual Property Management (CIPM), it exhibited the original products of the homegrown talents and alumni.

Pastry chef Allyza Jane Cepeda of Jane Dough Desserts presented artisanal macarons, vegan cupcakes, and madeleines with a classic Filipino twist. Baker Roumaine Soliveres of Baker’o introduced homemade dessert bars and cookies in unique flavors.

Photography student Ma. Lizbeth Abanico of Bead Mine exemplified her versatility in arts and design with tangible prints of street images as well as handmade beaded jewelries.

To share uplifting messages of well-being and inclusion, Production Design learner Jaycelyn Huang of Lei Designs offered stylish decorated accessories based on the motivating themes from television shows and games.

Distinctive stickers and handcrafted keychains by aspiring artist Danielle Louise Pascual of One4u and scene-stealing customized totes by Multimedia Arts student Paulo Louis Relente of Tote Responsibly were on view.

Sustainable practices likewise took center stage. Hopeful creative Alicia Cormero of The Bow spotlighted pouches made of surplus project supplies. Environmental advocate Bramwell Gonzales of SariCycling exhibited bags, coasters, and pots made from recycled materials.

They were joined by entrepreneurs Darius Jireh “Dars” Juson and Alessandra Gutierrez of Repamana, whose one-of-a-kind clothing pieces were crafted from the repurposed hotel linens. Emerging fashion designer Camille Pinton of Maison Pinton featured woven apparel made from deconstructed and reconstructed fabrics.

Scent producer Tippi Feliciano of Impressions by Kirsten presented her budget-friendly perfumes inspired by the zodiac signs, whereas business innovators Reena Tio and Camille Llanes of Lou and Cayne displayed their custom fragrances for personal use or as a gift.

Several experts facilitated educational boot camp sessions to guide the participants on the entrepreneurial ecosystem. They emphasized the importance of design thinking, marketing and competition analysis, essential branding and sales, basic legal and finance, and intellectual property fundamentals.

The panel of specialists was comprised of CIPM Director Atty. Janice Tejano, Hub of Innovation For Inclusion (HiFi) Incubation Management Unit Head Ar. Alexander Abear, Media Relations Unit Head Aldrin Lunod, MMC, Everything Green Founder Camille Rose Albarracin, and AI Meets Human Intelligence (AIMHI) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Cherryanne Angoy.