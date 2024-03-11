To provide a wider range of business opportunities to aspiring culinarians and restaurateurs, the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM) opens the Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts Management (BS-CAM).

Ideal for learners who aspire to be knowledgeable from the cuisine to the entrepreneurial aspects, the undergrad program equips them not only with the fundamentals and techniques of food preparation but also sharpens their management and critical thinking skills to become industry leaders and changemakers.

Graduates are trained for key roles such as Food and Beverage (F&B) Manager and Restaurant Manager and may establish their respective businesses and brands as restaurateurs and caterers.

They may likewise pursue careers as Chef de Partie, Executive Chef, Pastry Chef, Sous Chef, and Research and Development Chef, as well as skilled Butcher who specialize in Delicatessen and Chocolatier who advocate for Filipino Bean-to-Bar Production.

They may also serve as Personal Chef and Food Consultant as well as delve into allied fields as Food Photographer and Social Media Manager with focus on the food industry.

For a more holistic approach, Benilde SHRIM consults with the School of Management and Information Technology (SMIT) to develop business courses specially curated for BS-CAM.

These offerings provide students with entrepreneurial proficiencies as well as a comprehensive understanding of the diverse management systems to be able to efficiently direct service providers and institutional units, and address organizational challenges by proposing strategies, maximizing opportunities, and implementing rational decisions.

Guided by the principles, they are honed to create new business models based on demands and supported by data and trends to be able to fill in market gaps.

They are encouraged to research, plan, and conceptualize creative ideas to innovate for product development and process improvement with the use of evidence-based practices and the latest technological advancement.

BS-CAM arms them with nutrition-based and specialized culinary skills as well as familiarization and mastery of science-based techniques to prepare high-quality dishes as well as expertly identify, fabricate, and utilize various culinary products to effectively run operations and productions, and gain global competitive advantage.

Learners are likewise motivated to advocate and globalize regional Filipino food heritage through the use of traditional cooking methods and ingredients.

With an awareness of various international cuisines with a focus on historical and cultural identities, they are also expected to exhibit adeptness in communication skills, protocols, and traditions to deal with a diverse environment.

BS-CAM is currently accepting applicants for the first term of Academic Year 2024 to 2025. It is likewise the first program under Benilde SHRIM to accommodate hard-of-hearing candidates.

It will run for 10 trimesters with 146 academic and 10 non-academic units.

Benilde SHRIM is a Center for Excellence in Hotel and Restaurant Management by the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd). It is the first and only hotel school in the Philippines to be awarded a Level IV Accreditation by the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAASCU) and is likewise a Certified Guest Service Property (CGSP) granted by the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute or AHLEI.

For more information, visit benilde.edu.ph/undergraduate-culinary-arts/.