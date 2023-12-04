In an exciting collaboration, an adept group of fourth-year students of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines’ Department of Advertising and Public Relations (PUP-DAPR) is joining forces with Innity Philippines to host an exclusive seminar-workshop — GEAR UP: Navigating Media Planning and Buying in a Digital World. After two long years of virtual engagements and webinars, this event, scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023, at the PUP-COC Audio Visual Room, marks its triumphant return with a focus on Digital Media Planning and Buying.

This seminar-workshop will guide participants through the fundamentals of digital media planning and buying, providing insights into the strategic distribution of content across various channels. Attendees will gain theoretical knowledge and practical skills to navigate the dynamic and ever-evolving digital landscape. One of the key objectives is to empower participants with the competence to make data-driven decisions. This hands-on approach ensures that attendees are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the contemporary media landscape.

Beyond its theoretical aspects, GEAR UP serves as a bridge that gaps academic knowledge and industry demands. It offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to gain real-world insights and hands-on experiences that will set them ahead in their future careers in advertising and public relations.

In preparation for the event, the organizers collaborated with Red Images, the official studio partner for an exclusive photoshoot. RED Images is known for providing premier and timeless photography services. GEAR UP is presented by IN2IT cosmetics, which has been providing world-class beauty to Filipinas so they’ll be at their best and most-comfortable self. A special acknowledgment is given to esteemed media partners and event sponsors, whose dedication and support underscores a shared commitment to initiatives that empower education and elevate industry standards.

Registration for GEAR UP is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot early. For more information about the event, visit their Facebook Page to get updated.