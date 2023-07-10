Recognizing the startup community’s immense potential to stimulate the local economy and bring about positive change, the Quezon City government is ready to accept applications for a new batch of incubatees of the Startup QC Program.

Now looking for its second cohort, the Startup QC program aims to create jobs, cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit, promote innovation, and develop the city’s startup ecosystem by providing qualified entrepreneurs with equity-free financial grants of up to P1,000,000.

This program is in line with Quezon City Mayor Maria Josefina “Joy” G. Belmonte’s vision to make the city the startup and innovation capital of the Philippines.

Backed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Ateneo de Manila University, Miriam College, Technological Institute of the Philippines, Thames International Business School, University of the Philippines Diliman, and tech innovation hub Launchgarage, the Startup QC Program is gaining considerable traction within the Philippine startup community.

For its initial run, five startups were chosen to be a part of the StartUp QC’s first cohort last May 11 at the program’s launch. The five startups are Bamboo Impact Lab, EdukSine, Indigo AI Research, ITOOH Homestyle, and Wika.

“These startup finalists went through an extensive and rigorous application and screening process following a set of criteria that places high standards on innovativeness, creativity, sustainability and social relevance, among others, which I believe reflect the shared values and ideals of our city,” Ms. Belmonte said.

In addition to being eligible for the P1,000,000 financial grant, these selected startups have participated in numerous tailored Learning, Engagement, and Development (LEAD) Sessions on a variety of topics to support their respective business goals.

For the second cohort, the application period will be until 5 p.m. of July 12.

For more information about the program, applicants can visit the Startup QC webpage at qceservices.quezoncity.gov.ph.