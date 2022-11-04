Globe Telecom, Inc., will offer virtual masterclasses in music, film, entrepreneurship, e-sports, and fashion in the metaverse.

“In streaming, we’re limited to reactions and comments. In the metaverse, we can chat with mentors and celebrities,” said Anna Baldos, head of the Globe Prepaid Portfolio, at the Nov. 3 Globe Innovation Fest. “There are different activities that will allow you to earn points — which you can use to win bigger ticket items.”

The masterclasses will take place in the telco provider’s Virtual Hangouts (VH) Metaverse, which consists of GoJAM, a digital music camp; GoWATCH, a film lab in partnership with Anima; GoHUSTLE, an entrepreneurial bootcamp; GoESPORTS, a training ground for e-sports; and GoKOREAN, a place for fashion aficionados.

The telco provider also shared that it would offer additional scholarships for Google Career Certificates (GCC), a program where Globe’s Prepaid and TM customers may receive access to 39,000 information technology (IT) certificate courses.

“GCC is open to all,” said Anne David, integrated marketing head of Globe’s MSME Group. While all the scholarship slots are already taken, she added that “allocations will open up in the near future.”

Meanwhile, Globe is funding at least 100 original Tagalog/English children’s books plus another 10 original stories in Cebuano, Ilocano, Hiligaynon, Maranao, and Bicolano through its partnership with NABU Philippines, a non-profit that publishes multilingual children’s books. Aside from being available on the NABU app, the titles will be carried by the GlobeOne app and the Globe e-library. — Patricia B. Mirasol