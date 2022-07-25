Digital transformation efforts led to a record year for remote work support, according to information technology (IT) service provider Dell Technologies.

“We don’t have specific numbers, but the fiscal year of 2022 for the Philippines is a record year for us,” said country general manager Ronnie Latinazo, at a media roundtable on June 22 in Dell’s newly renovated local office in Bonifacio Global City.

“It’s a strong year and we posted high growth. In fact, the Philippines posted even better growth rates than international, in practically all key drivers,” he added.

In Asia Pacific and Japan, the Partner Program saw order revenues grow by up to 12% year-on-year as of the first quarter of 2022. Dell also reported that distribution revenue and rebate payouts increased by 12% and 38% respectively.

Tiang-Hin Ang, Dell’s channel general manager for South Asia, shared that this growth was due to customers realizing that hybrid work is the future, entailing the need for collaboration, security, and performance whether working onsite or online.

“Partners’ strategies are now focused on how to differentiate themselves as experts,” he said. “They’re adapting their business models to address evolving customer needs.”

This data-driven mindset is the reason for the 24% rise in storage revenue, he added.

Dell’s clientele includes solution providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners. — Brontë H. Lacsamana