Angkas launches food delivery service to support bikers, quarantined users

Motorcycle-hailing startup Angkas announced yesterday a new food delivery service called Angkas Food, a solution the firm set up to support their community of bikers and quarantined users affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Guys legit to, gumawa kami ng food delivery service oha,” the company’s Twitter announcement reads. “Para to sa mga bikers at sa inyo. We will not take any commission in this initiative. Sa kanila lahat to.”

(Guys this is legit. We made a food delivery service. This is for our bikers and for all of you. We won’t be taking any commission in this initiative. This all goes to them.)

“Delivering food isn’t our expertise. Madaming mas magaling diyan. Nakiki-epal lang kami, pero gagawin namin ito para may pagkakakitaan ng pera yung mga biker namin kahit pano, at sa kagustuhan din namin tumulong magdala ng mga pangangailangan ng ating komunidad na naka-quarantine.”

(“Delivering food isn’t our expertise. There are many more capable of doing that. We’re just taking up space here, but we’re doing it because we want our bikers to continue making a living, and because we want to help our communities get what they need despite the quarantine.”)

The new service is a limited engagement between Angkas and a number of partner restaurants. Interested diners need only place their orders directly with the restaurants and wait for an Angkas biker to deliver the food.









“No need to book through the app,” the announcement reads. “Baka sabihin niyo di gumagana eh. (Just in case you guys complain it won’t work.)”

In addition to any applicable parking fees, a delivery fee of P60 (cash only) is charged for the first three kilometers traveled, with an additional P10 per kilometer (up to five kilometers). The firm is also implementing a no-touch interaction rule, to support our public health sector’s social distancing mandate. Drivers will be placing items either on the seat of their motorcycles, or on customers’ doorsteps, before moving back a safe distance.

For a list of establishments partnered with Angkas, you can find their presentation here.

















