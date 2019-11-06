Breaking the contractual work cycle and empowering partners in the sharing economy

In May, the world’s biggest Internet company, Amazon, announced a surprising proposition to its employees: Quit and be handed $10,000 to start a delivery company. The announcement came at the heels of the e-commerce giant’s promise to its VIP or “Prime” customers of a guaranteed shipment of their orders within two days.

This bold promise required that Amazon tap as many delivery partners as possible on top of its already growing list of established logistics players, including UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service. The giant knew that to fulfill its promise and live out its vision of being the world’s biggest Internet company, it needed reliable partners—and who better than the very same people who helped build its success story from the start.

As a founder of a logistics company, I couldn’t help but admire Amazon’s bravado to venture with individuals who may not have had the same experience, much less track record as established players in the industry. Instead of looking out, Amazon looked into what they had access to. It reached out to people who knew their business, subscribed to their values, business acumen and practices—and empowered them not as employees, but as independent entrepreneurs.

When my on-demand logistics startup Mober, experienced a slump in fulfillment performance among our drivers, I realized we had a bigger problem than just unmotivated workforce. Like most ride-hailing and delivery startups, we had built a venture for independent solo entrepreneurs. But somehow, it had turned into yet another platform for operators managing fleets, simply tapping drivers on a contractual basis.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Our partners are principled entrepreneurs and Mober has helped fulfill noble goals of their own too. But the goal has always been to empower these drivers, not as employees, but as independent entrepreneurs.

Like Amazon, Mober had to make a bold move.