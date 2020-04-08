Zilingo, Caritas Manila join hands to help COVID-19 frontliners, less fortunate

Zilingo, a fashion technology platform, and Caritas Manila Foundation have launched “Love, Zilingo” a fundraising campaign that aims to help healthcare workers and those disadvantaged by the enhanced community quarantine brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested participants can go to www.zilingotrade.com or www.zilingoshopping.com, where they are provided two options to help: either donate goody bags worth P700 and P2,000 or vouchers worth P50, P100, P500, and P1000.

Proceeds go to Caritas Manila Foundation and will be used to buy provisions such as instant and ready-to-make food items, water, medicines, maternal and child healthcare supplies, rubbing alcohol, and face masks. These will then be distributed to select municipalities in Metro Manila.

“Despite the challenges of social distancing and limited resources during this difficult time, solidarity and the ability to work together coherently is of foremost importance now,” said Shiela Mauricio, Zilingo Head of Commercial. “And through this campaign, we are trying to utilize Zilingo’s e-commerce platform to the best of its ability to reach out and help our health workers and those who are in need.”

















