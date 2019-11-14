Techtonic Summit welcomes 10,000 attendees to largest tech conference in the country

Techtonic Summit is back – bigger and better this 2019 as they stage the largest tech conference in the country.

This year’s theme, Festival of Innovation, celebrates Philippine innovation and ever-growing startup culture. With 10,000 attendees, 200+ partners, and exhibitors, and over 50 startups, this year’s “Festival of Innovation” spans two days from November 15 to 16, 2019 at SMX Convention Center Aura.

Since 2017, the summit has created a space for startups, stakeholders, and key figures to come together and share ideas, technology, and expertise from all over Southeast Asia. In the past two years since, they’ve had almost 15,000 attendees – a testament to the burning flame of the Philippine startup ecosystem.

This year is an even bigger event featuring two stages: the Main Summit Stage, and the Startup Stage.

The main event of Techtonic Summit is the Ring of Fire Pitching Competition, where budding startups throughout Southeast Asia get a chance to pitch to a curated group of local and global investors and potential partners for a chance to win a cash prize of $10,000, a slot in CNN’s The Final Pitch, and more.

“Techtonic is really meant to be an inclusive platform to celebrate how far we’ve come in championing tech startups and innovation in the country,” said Alea Ladaga, managing director of Techtonic Summit 2019. “The event is made to make noise and shine the spotlight on the PH and our talents vis a-vis the rest of Southeast Asia. Our successful two-year run is a testament to that.”









Aside from startup pitches and exhibits showcasing the newest advancements in the business world, the summit boasts panel discussions with some of the most accomplished professionals in Asia. Guests can expect countless avenues to grow their networks, establish their business presence, and learn from both fellow guests and veritable giants from the corporate, academic, media, and government industries.

With the theme Festival of Innovation, Techtonic Summit celebrates not just the advancements of the industry, but the passion, drive, and joy that continues to move communities of technology and business onward.

The Ring of Fire Pitching Competition Finalists are:

1. Agrabah

2. Autoserved

3. Burket

4. ECFULFILL

5. Experience Philippines

6. Gasmee

7. Jungle

8. Last Mile

9. MedHyve

10. Olivia

11. Omnirio

12. Pandalivery

13. Raven

14. RentalBee

15. Secuna

16. Transitflix

17. Urban Greens

18. Veer

19. Washub

20. Wizher

For more details, reach them through the summit website or their number at 0917 834 4978.