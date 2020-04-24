Here are the top food items Filipinos ask for on MyKuya

With communities across the capital region under lockdown, self-styled super app MyKuya saw a significant spike in demand for their on-demand services.

Through MyKuya’s platform, workers (called Kuyas and Ates) can offer their services for a variety of tasks, ranging from buying groceries, to standing in line to pay bills for you, or delivering or picking something up on a motorbike.

But what exactly are MyKuya’s users asking for? According to the firm’s most recent findings, the answer is, unsurprisingly, food. Here’s how that breaks down:

“Since the lockdown started, we’ve seen more people signing up to be users on the app,” said MyKuya founder Shahab Shabibi. “Naturally, this means we’ve also been able to hire more Kuyas and Ates to be a part of our team as well. It’s actually during the enhanced community quarantine that we’ve seen our numbers swell up more than ever before. During the enhanced community quarantine period alone, over 2,000 have already gotten their MyKuya accounts activated and nearly 7,000 onboarded.”

Currently, the company serves the entire Metro Manila, with some areas in the wider Mega Manila area also starting to receive some support.


















