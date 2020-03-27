SMC offers toll-free passage for doctors, nurses

SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) on Friday said all of its expressways will be toll-free for medical practitioners battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The following toll roads will be free of toll for all health care professionals for the duration of the Enhanced Community Quarantine: STAR Tollway, South Luzon Expressway (SLEx), Skyway, NAIAx, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEx),” SMC said in a statement.

SMC President Ramon S. Ang said this is his company’s way of showing its appreciation and gratitude for doctors and nurses.

“Considering the sacrifices they make on a daily basis, this is a small gesture. But nevertheless, we hope it helps make life a bit easier for them, and remind them that what they do for us is deeply appreciated,” he said.

SMC said medical workers will need to get a special RFID sticker from SMC Tollways to avail of this privilege. They can also have their existing RFID sticker converted.

The government placed the entire Luzon under a month-long lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19, closing most private businesses and banning public transport. — Arjay L. Balinbin


















