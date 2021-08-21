With the community quarantine due to COVID-19, many of us stayed at home and downloaded various apps on our phone to have convenient access to essential products and services. However, having so many mobile apps – from food delivery, shopping, to restaurants can sometimes be very confusing, especially when you need keep track of all the pop-up notifications, payment transactions, and not to mention, the expensive delivery fees.

Here’s one app you need to download because it has just about everything you need: the SM Malls Online app. With this app, you can safely and conveniently buy from various trusted essential and retail stores and restaurants from select SM malls and have them delivered straight to your doorstep – all in one app.

By downloading the SM Malls Online app, you can enjoy all these – and more, without stepping out of your home:

One-stop-shop. When you shop on the SM Malls Online app, you don’t need to worry about the hassle of multiple online checkouts or multiple costly delivery fees that add up. You can buy all the products you need from your favorite brands all in one online checkout and pay only one delivery fee – and just like that – it’s sent right to your home. That includes the leading international and local retail and dining establishments from SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM City North EDSA, and SM City Fairview – with more SM malls available soon.

In-store pickup. During check-out, you may also select ‘in-store pickup’ to get your order when you’re already at your chosen mall. Proceed to the specific mall at your own convenience within 72 hours to claim your order, show the seller representative the order ID and other details on SM Malls Online app then you’re good to go.

Safe virtual shopping experience. For your safety, leading brands and trained riders follow #SafeMallingAtSM protocols in fulfilling your orders on the app. Shopping bags are sanitized and the riders are required to wear face mask and face shield, have their temperature monitored, and maintain a 6-ft. distance when handing your order.

Great deals and promos. As a special treat for first-time app users, SM is offering up to P200 off of shoppers’ fave brands when they use the code, SMGOESONLINE, upon checkout with a minimum purchase of P500. Shoppers can also buy from two or more brands and enjoy free shipping when they use the code, 2orMORE, for at least two non-food brands with a minimum of spend P750 or 2orMOREFOOD for at least two restaurants with a minimum spend of P300. This promo is currently available from August 1 – September 30, 2021. Be sure that you have the latest version of the app from Google Play or the App Store so you can enjoy these great deals from SM.

Awesome retail and dining brands. Just like other SM malls nationwide, SM Malls Online Mobile app guarantees Filipinos easy access to a wide array of trusted brands for everything from essentials and restaurants to gadgets and more. Foodies can savor appetizing dishes from places like Manam, Panda Express, Wendy’s, Frankie’s Buffalo Wings, and Auntie Anne’s. Shoppers can also look forward to top brands on the app ranging from clothes to gadgets to beauty like Adidas, Office Warehouse, PC Express, Samsung, The Body Shop, and Watsons. Cyberzone also offers the lowest price guaranteed on gadgets and laptops from Villman, Silicon Valley, PC Express and more, just in time for online classes and perfect for work-from-home set-ups.

Download the SM Malls Online App for free on Google Play or the App Store. For the latest news and deals, follow @smmallsonline on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.smmallsonline.com.

