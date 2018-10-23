SM gets creepy

1 of 6

WHAT better way to spend All Hallows’ Eve than watching horror films? SM Cinema is bringing the time-honored tradition of watching scary movies in October with its first-ever horror film festival, aptly called “Sine-Sindak,” screening in all its cinemas nationwide from Oct. 24 to 30.

For its inaugural run, SM Cinema has partnered with CrystalSky Multimedia, a film acquisition and distribution company, in presenting a lineup of seven films from all over the world.

Here are films which will be screened in the festival:

• The Hoarder by Matt Wynn (2015, USA)

Ella (Mischa Barton) discovers her boyfriend is renting a secret storage unit, which she initially thought he was using as a hideout for an affair. Unfortunately, she, together with her best friend Molly (Emily Atack), discover something more terrifying instead.

“A very effective and entertaining gore-movie,” writes Ernesto Diezmartinez of Cine Vértigo.

• The Dead Room by Jason Stutter (2015, New Zealand)

Two cynical scientists (Jed Brophy and Jeffrey Thomas) and a young psychic (Laura Petersen) encounter a powerful spirit protecting the secrets of an old recently abandoned farmhouse. The movie was supposed to be inspired by an urban legend surrounding a farmhouse in Central Otago, New Zealand.

“The Dead Room is a haunted endeavor better left unexplored, as it’s marred by a soul-sucking lack of ambition.,” writes Matt Donato of We Got This Covered.

• Urban Evil (2016, South Korea)

Urban Evil is a compilation of three short films: 12th Assistant Deacon directed by Jae-hyun Jang; Marionette directed by Seung-yeon Cho; and Mould directed by Chun-kyu Park. The genre shorts, which were invited by Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, won the Best Korean Short Film award from the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and the Best Director award from the Jeonju international film festival according to the Korean Film Council/Korean Film Biz Zone website.

• The Evil In Us by Jason William Lee (2016, United Kingdom)

Brie Armstrong (Debs Howard) must find a way to survive after her friends became infected by a virus from a drug disguised as cocaine that causes psychotic rage. Brie must endure a deadly game of cat and mouse as she and a detective unravel the mystery behind the drug.

“With a believable young cast The Evil in Us offers a new take on the zombie virus. A drug-induced zombie nightmare crammed full of mystery and carnage,” writes Kat Hughes of The Hollywood News.

• Darkness Rising by Austin Reading (2017, USA)

Madison (Tara Holt) together with her friends Jake (Bryce Johnson) and Izzy (Katrina Law), visit the old house where her family was massacred. As the lone survivor, she looks for answers about her mysterious past but, unfortunately, she also awakens the evil residing there.

“Although the script is stuffed with eerie objects and happenings, there is a sense of restraint that keeps Darkness Rising from becoming frightening,” writes Monica Castillo of the New York Times.

• Hollow One by Nathan Hendrickson (2015, USA)

Rachel Wade (Kate Alden) and her younger sister go to an isolated community to find their missing father after the tragic death of their mother. Instead of getting answers, Rachel must face her family’s dark history and a mysterious figure to fight for their survival.

“You’ll have to be willing to overlook some incredibly ridiculous things to enjoy this one,” writes William Brownridge of The Film Reel.

• The Lost Case by Chayan Ittijatuporn (2017, Thailand)

The Thai movie follows two newbies in a production company that produces a popular television show called Ghost Doctor TV. They are assigned to a suicide case and as they investigate, the two have to deal with the most horrifying and terrifying encounters of their lives.

“A skin crawling experience, The Lost Case is made all the more frightening by its inter-cutting of ‘real footage’ of the Ghost Doctor at work. Not for the faint-hearted…,” is how it is described by East winds Film Festival.

The Sine-Sindak Horror Film Festival runs from Oct. 24 to 30 at all SM Cinemas and Waltermart Cinemas nationwide. Tickets are priced at P99 while an unlimited, all-day pass is at P199. Book tickets via www.smcinema.com.