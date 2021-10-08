Several senators on Friday filed for reelection in the elections next year, including Leila M. de Lima, Sherwin T. Gatchalian and Richard J. Gordon.

Ms. de Lima, who is in jail while being tried for drug trafficking, said she would continue her fight against President Rodrigo R. Duterte whom she accused of corruption and mass murders.

“Even as I fight my own battle for my freedom, I cannot but also join the struggle of our people against injustice and oppression,” she said in a statement read by her spokesman, who filed her certificate of candidacy in Pasay City.

Mr. Gatchalian said he would push more laws that would help the country recover from a coronavirus pandemic.

Former Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol also filed his candidacy certificate for senator, as did former Vice-President and broadcast journalist Manuel Leuterio “Noli” de Castro, Jr. and former Senators Antonio F. Trillanes IV and Gregorio B. Honasan II.

Party-list Rep. Rodante D. Marcoleta also joined the senatorial race, as did actor Robinhood Ferdinand C. Padilla.

Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador S. Panelo, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Greco Antonious Beda B. Belgica, former Ifugao Rep. Teodoro B. Baguilat, Jr. and broadcaster Reynante C. Langit also filed their certificates of candidacy for senator.

Meanwhile, Basilan Rep. Mujiv S. Hataman, Manila Rep. Manuel Luis T. Lopez, Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte, Jr. filed for reelection.

Camarines Sur Governor Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte will run for congressman, while lawyer Bel Zamora will seek to replace her father Ronaldo B. Zamora as San Juan’s representative.

More than 200 party-lists have also signed up for next year’s elections as of Friday, the last day of filing.

Substitutions for candidates in the 2022 elections are allowed until Nov. 15. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan and Russell Louis C. Ku