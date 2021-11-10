THE PROCUREMENT of medical supplies for primary health care response will be devolved to local government units starting next year, a Senator said, citing confirmation from a Health department official.

“For as long as the medicines — and most medicines, the bulk of the purchases I believe, are part of the primary healthcare response — primary healthcare as a totality will be devolved,” said Senator Pilar Juliana “Pia” S. Cayetano during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Ms. Cayetano said the plan has been confirmed by Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergerie.

The primary health care supplies are part of the overall devolution process that will commence in 2022 as local governments get more share in national funds with the implementation of the Supreme Court’s Mandanas ruling.

Senator Panfilo M. Lacson had pointed out the Commission on Audit report on the Department of Health’s stock of P95 million-worth of drugs or medicines that were found nearly or fully expired. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan