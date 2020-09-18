SEIPI, Malaysian counterparts to collaborate on sci-tech center

The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) said Friday it is collaborating with Malaysian industry associations to set up a science and technology center in the Philippines.

“We have met with several Malaysian organizations. The first one is SFAM (Semiconductor Fabrication Association of Malaysia),” SEIPI President Danilo C. Lachica said at an online conference.

He said the Malaysian group has agreed to help SEIPI with its plan to set up a science and technology center “to move the Philippines’ electronics industry up the value chain.”

“We will set up meetings with SFAM members and hopefully develop a memorandum of agreement on collaborative activities,” he added.

Mr. Lachica said the science and technology center is part of the industry’s road map funded by the Trade department and administered by the Science and Technology department.

“It’s called Product and Technology Holistic Strategy (PATHS)… We are looking for funding and technology partners like the Malaysian group,” he said.

Mr. Lachica also said SEIPI met with the Malaysian Integrated Chip Designer Association (MICDA) for “potential collaborative activities” concerning an integrated circuit (IC) design facility, outsourcing IC design and packaging activities, trade fairs, research and development, and localization.

He added SEIPI is also looking at a possible partnership with MIMOS Bhd., a Malaysian government-owned research and development center.

He said MIMOS can be a consultant or a partner for research and development work and microelectronics and technology transfer. — Arjay L. Balinbin









