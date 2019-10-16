San Beda goes for elimination round sweep

UNDEFEATED defending champions San Beda Red Lions go for a sweep of the elimination round of Season 95 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association when they play their final assignment today against second-running Lyceum Pirates at 4 p.m. at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Solid throughout the tournament, the Lions (17-0) look to complete a rare sweep of the NCAA competition to book a direct spot in the finals where they can put themselves in a great position to win a fourth straight league title.

Mendiola-based San Beda moved on the cusp of a sweep by beating the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 95-73, on Oct. 10.

Reigning player of the week Calvin Oftana anchored the attack of the Lions, finishing with a career-high 29 points.

James Canlas added 21 points and Donald Tankoua 13 for San Beda, which relied on a jacked-up effort in the second half to pull away from the Blazers.

"We just adjusted in the second half. I told the players that we worked hard for 16 straight games and we will just allow ourselves to do things differently on our 17th game? Good thing they responded to the challenge," said San Beda coach Boyet Fernandes after their win.









Multi-titled coach Fernandes is looking to notch his first sweep of the eliminations as Lions coach. In the event San Beda completes the sweep, the semifinals will be rendered a stepladder format with the Lions going straight to the finals and waiting the winner among the three other semifinalists.

Teams three and four battle in the first step with the victor advancing to face the second-seeded team.

They then fight in a knockout game for the right to face San Beda.

Looking to thwart such a scenario and build momentum heading into the Final Four is Lyceum (13-4).

The Pirates, runners-up in the last two season of the NCAA, defeated the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 77-64, on Oct. 11 to secure the second seed.

Jaycee Marcelino led the way for Lyceum in the win with 23 points.

Mike Nzeusseu had 15 points and 10 rebounds with Toci Tansingco adding 10 points.

“It’s a big win for us as we want to build momentum going down the stretch this season,” said coach Topex Robinson of Lyceum, which is hoping to make it third time’s a charm if it gets back to the finals.

Meanwhile, playing in the 2 p.m. game are the third seeds Letran Knights (11-6) against also-rans Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals (4-13). — Michael Angelo S. Murillo