The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said it has issued rules governing the reclaiming of unused government land in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), focusing on sites deemed suitable for agriculture.

The DAR and the BARMM’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) said in a statement that the land is earmarked for distribution to qualified beneficiaries.

These include farmers, tillers, or farmworkers that are either landless or own less than three hectares of agricultural land. They must be Filipino citizens, and residents of the b arangay where the land is located.

The age requirement is 15 years of age at the time the land is designated for distribution, and beneficiaries must have the “willingness, aptitude, and ability to cultivate and make the land productive,” as per Republic Act (RA) No. 6657.

BARMM will identify eligible sites validate the location, area, actual use, and legal basis of ownership, while the DAR will provide coordination to ensure the effective implementation of the distribution rules. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson