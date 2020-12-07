Reservation sales at DMCI Homes’ Pasig project reach P12.6 billion

RESERVATION SALES at DMCI Project Developers, Inc.’s (DMCI Homes) Pasig project Prisma Residences has reached P12.6 billion, selling close to its total inventory.

The company said in a statement on Friday that there continues to be high demand for residences in the area after it sold 3,024 of the 3,148 residential units as of November.

For the three-tower Prisma Residences launched in 2017, the Consuji-led property developer reported that it had sold 94% by August last year.

Prisma Residences 1-3 bedroom units are priced at P4.004 million or more. Its Astra building is expected to be ready for turnover by April 2022, while the Celeste building will be ready in April 2023 and the Kiran building in April 2024.

The company announced last month that it plans to complete 10 projects valued at P13.9 billion before the year ends, including 4,088 residential units, of which 3,500 have been sold.

DMCI Homes had said the lockdown caused a three-month long delay because of a 76-day work stoppage.

In the nine months through September, DMCI Homes contributed a net income of P472 million to its parent DMCI Holdings, down about 74% from P1.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

Its revenues fell 36% to P9.5 billion after projects were delayed due to restrictions on construction activities.

DMCI Homes is part of diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc., which has power, mining, construction, and water interests.

Shares in DMCI Holdings closed at P5.77 each on Friday, up 1.23% or seven centavos. — Jenina P. Ibañez