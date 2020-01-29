Renovated PHL-Japan museum opens

THE Philippine-Japan Historical Museum in Davao City, which was closed for about a year for renovation, has been reopened with enhanced materials, including educational digital devices. The inauguration of the refurbished 25-year-old museum was held Jan. 23, led by Ambassador Haneda Koji and Consul General Miwa Yoshiaki, the Japanese Embassy in Manila announced on Wednesday. The Japanese government, through its Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects, provided a P4.7-million fund for the project to the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai, Inc. (PNJK), which manages the museum. The PNJK, a Davao-based non-government organization, initiated the construction of the museum in 1994 as a tribute to the cultural and economic ties between Japan and Davao, which started in the early 1900s with the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the city.

















