Regulator notifies 81 utilities of potential violations in second half of 2020

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said Friday that it asked 81 utilities to explain potential violations since July, as measured from the issuance of so-called show-cause orders (SCOs).

“There were 81 SCOs issued. From the 81 SCOs, we received 22 explanations and we are still awaiting 59 from DUs (distribution utilities),” ERC Commissioner-In-Charge Floresinda G. Baldo-Digal told BusinessWorld in a mobile message Friday.

She added that the explanations and supporting documents were being evaluated by the ERC’s staff.

She said the violations include unauthorized increases of electricity prices.

“We are targeting that all 81 (cases) will be closed or completed evaluation by May 2021,” she said.

In July, Ms. Baldo-Digal told a House of Representatives committee meeting that the ERC had initially evaluated 50,000 consumer complaints on the spike in electricity bills. — Angelica Y. Yang