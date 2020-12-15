Regional Updates (12/15/20)

Isabela back to general lockdown

THE PROVINCE of Isabela will revert to a general community quarantine (GCQ) from a more lax lockdown until year-end after it reported a fresh surge in coronavirus cases.

“The imposition of a general community quarantine in the province is without prejudice to the imposition of a localized enhanced community quarantine in areas of special concern,” according to an inter-agency task force (IATF) order dated Dec.14.

Santiago City will be excluded from the general lockdown.

Last weekend, Isabela officials sought a modified enhanced community quarantine but a general quarantine was instead declared due to economic concerns. — Gillian M. Cortez

Physical classes to be pilot-tested

THE DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd) will choose pilot schools for face-to-face classes by the end of the month, presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque said on Tuesday.

Before the selection, the agency’s regional directors will nominate the schools that will take part in the program, he told an online news briefing.

Early next month, schools will be oriented before the pilot classes start on Jan. 11. This will be monitored by the DepEd and National Task Force Against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Findings and recommendations on the pilot run will be submitted to President Rodrigo R. Duterte after.

The President in June said he would not allow physical classes in the absence of a coronavirus vaccine. — Gillian M. Cortez