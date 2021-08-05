Now on its 27th edition, the National Retail Conference and Stores Asia Expo (NRCE) returns on Aug. 12-13 to provide retail professionals data-based insights through innovative sessions and networking opportunities, as well as opportunities to find new connections and build lasting relationships.

Attended by the who’s who in the business scene, the 27th NRCE will revolve around the theme “RETAIL REBOOT” to reignite the retail industry with its allied industries to uncover new ways and even behaviors as the rules to achieve an innovative retail transformation are being rewritten by recent disruptions.

As the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), through the NRCE, fully commits in giving retailers exclusive knowledge and actionable strategies that will help their business achieve global competitiveness, the 27th edition of the biggest industry event in the country by retailers, of retailers, for retailers will feature the most progressive retail leaders and industry experts.

Headlining the two-day expo are Doug Stephens, founder of The Retail Prophet, best-selling author, retail futurist, and a Fortune 100 business Advisor, and Ian McGarrigle, founder and chairman of the World Retail Congress, as keynote speakers for day 1 and day 2, respectively.

Mind-tickling sessions will also be held at the 27th NRCE. Digital psychologist Dr. Liraz Margalit will discuss “Understanding Your Customers’ Shopping Behavior in the Era of Experiences.” From the Future Research Design Company (FRDC), Co-Founder and MD Sanjay Agarwal and Associate Director for Marketing Communications & Strategy Chanda Kumar will present on “The Reinvention Regime of the Store ― What’s in Play.” Kara Change Management’s Managing Director Allan O’Neill completes the lineup with an eye-opening session theme, “Culture Matters: The Four ‘Must Have’ Values to Supercharge Your Business.”

Register now at www.nrce-ph.com, email nrceph@gmail.com, or call at 8687-4180 to 81 to ensure that your business is one step ahead of the competition.

