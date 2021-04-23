After running seven seasons onstage, Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA)’s hit juke-box musical Rak of Aegis will soon stream online.

Shot live from a previous performance, Rak of Aegis will stream for pay-per-view on ticket2me.net on July 31, Aug. 1, 7, and 8.

Written by Liza Magtoto, the musical features songs by the rock band Aegis. The musical follows Aileen who dreams of becoming famous by posting song covers online. As she pursues her dreams she also helps her perennially flooded urban community. The musical opened on Jan. 31, 2014 and its most recent run closed on Sept. 29, 2019.

Directed by PETA Artistic Director Maribel Legarda, with musical direction, arrangement, and vocal direction by Myke Salomon, principal cast members from the past seven seasons include Aicelle Santos, Jerald Napoles, Pepe Herrera, Isay Alvarez Seña, Robert Seña, Kakai Bautista, Myke Salomon, Poppert Bernadas, and Ron Alfonso.

The online stream is the banner project of PETA’s #TakePETAbeyondCOVID fundraising campaign.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ PETATHEATER/. — MAPS